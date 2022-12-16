Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,039 in the last 365 days.

Scientists Discover A Combination Of 3 Naturally Occurring Amino Acids Can Increase Collagen Production By 400%

Breakthrough research provides a safe, powerful, and effective way to repair aging skin. Slowing of aging skin also indicated in findings.

These findings provide a powerful and scientifically sound strategy that the average consumer can use in their battle against aging skin.”
— Masaki Yoshida, PHD
TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Japanese research team in conjunction with a biochemistry laboratory undertook a study to find ways that would enable skin care products companies to create highly effective anti-aging products.

The team consisting of scientists Masaki Yoshida, Masanori Nakata, Motoi Hayase, Yuichi Oishi and Michiko Kamio conducted their research at the Shintaro Inoue Biochemistry Laboratory and Cosmetics Laboratory.

By working with three specific amino acids in a skin care preparation and using on a daily basis, it was discovered that collagen production could be greatly increased. The three amino acids studied were glycine, proline, and alanine.

It was found that by altering the concentration of the amino acids in different ratios, greater results could be achieved. Finally, the optimum mixture of glycine, proline, and alanine could increase collagen production by as much as 400%.

An unexpected finding also demonstrated that this mixture could slow the breakdown and aging of existing collagen, prolonging a youthful appearance.

In conclusion, the researchers were able to demonstrate that the three naturally occurring amino acids, glycine, proline, and alanine combined in a topical cream could vastly improve collagen production and also help prevent pre-mature breakdown of existing collagen. Both findings provide impressive anti-aging benefits for the skin.

These findings provide a powerful and scientifically sound strategy that the average consumer can use in their battle against aging skin.

Armed with this knowledge, consumers can search for skin care products that have the amino acids glycine, proline, and alanine and add them into their skin care routine. While many products in Japan already have these amino acids, products with these amino acids are scarce in the USA. One company that worked directly with Japanese scientists to perfect the formulation is AminoGenesis based in Tustin Ca. Visit www.aminogenesis.com.
***

Jeri Price
Inside Cosmetic News
+1 949-474-9394
email us here

You just read:

Scientists Discover A Combination Of 3 Naturally Occurring Amino Acids Can Increase Collagen Production By 400%

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.