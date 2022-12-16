Scientists Discover A Combination Of 3 Naturally Occurring Amino Acids Can Increase Collagen Production By 400%
Breakthrough research provides a safe, powerful, and effective way to repair aging skin. Slowing of aging skin also indicated in findings.
These findings provide a powerful and scientifically sound strategy that the average consumer can use in their battle against aging skin.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Japanese research team in conjunction with a biochemistry laboratory undertook a study to find ways that would enable skin care products companies to create highly effective anti-aging products.
— Masaki Yoshida, PHD
The team consisting of scientists Masaki Yoshida, Masanori Nakata, Motoi Hayase, Yuichi Oishi and Michiko Kamio conducted their research at the Shintaro Inoue Biochemistry Laboratory and Cosmetics Laboratory.
By working with three specific amino acids in a skin care preparation and using on a daily basis, it was discovered that collagen production could be greatly increased. The three amino acids studied were glycine, proline, and alanine.
It was found that by altering the concentration of the amino acids in different ratios, greater results could be achieved. Finally, the optimum mixture of glycine, proline, and alanine could increase collagen production by as much as 400%.
An unexpected finding also demonstrated that this mixture could slow the breakdown and aging of existing collagen, prolonging a youthful appearance.
In conclusion, the researchers were able to demonstrate that the three naturally occurring amino acids, glycine, proline, and alanine combined in a topical cream could vastly improve collagen production and also help prevent pre-mature breakdown of existing collagen. Both findings provide impressive anti-aging benefits for the skin.
These findings provide a powerful and scientifically sound strategy that the average consumer can use in their battle against aging skin.
Armed with this knowledge, consumers can search for skin care products that have the amino acids glycine, proline, and alanine and add them into their skin care routine. While many products in Japan already have these amino acids, products with these amino acids are scarce in the USA. One company that worked directly with Japanese scientists to perfect the formulation is AminoGenesis based in Tustin Ca. Visit www.aminogenesis.com.
