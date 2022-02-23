Provital Labs Reveals New Strategy To Waking Up With Fresh, Sparkling And Rested Looking Eyes
New European Serum Helps Eliminate That "Forever Tired And Stressed" Look.
Eye'fective™ has a calming, soothing, and de-stressing effect on the skin around the eyes and helps people look refreshed and happier.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At least once in our lives, we've all experienced it, we start the day feeling energetic, happy, and excited about what lies ahead. When we run into a friend by chance, their first question is, "Are you okay?" You look so exhausted."
Wow, there goes your whole day!
As we age, the eyes are undoubtedly the first part of our body to exhibit signs of aging. The earliest signs are crow's feet, then dark circles and puffy bags under the eyes. Last but not least, droopy eyelids are a threat to our youthful appearance! A droopy or sagging eyelid not only makes us look older than we are, but it also makes us look tired, stressed, sad, or angry all the time.
While makeup may conceal the first three problems, it will not hide droopy eyelids. Men are out of luck on all counts! It's no wonder eyelid surgery is the number three most performed cosmetic procedure in the world for women and the number one procedure for men. Sadly, this procedure is painful, expensive, and sometimes not so effective. We've all seen people whose eyes appear to be pinned wide open with a surprised look.
The European-based company, Provital™ Laboratories, has a gentle and natural approach to achieving sparkling, youthful-looking eyes. With labs located in France, Spain, Germany, Poland, and Brazil, Provital™ believes the best of nature and good science can solve most skin care challenges.
Research conducted by Provital™ with a combination of Arabic Jasmine and Hawthorn white flowers produced remarkable anti-aging and de-stressing results for the whole eye area.
This extract combination is called Eye'fective™ by Provital™. In order to achieve younger, rested, and sparkling-looking eyes, Provital™ recommends treating the entire eye area, not just one or two parts. A multifunctional eye care serum, Eye'fective™ visibly reduces fine lines, dark circles, and droopy upper eyelids.
Eye'fective™ has a calming, soothing, and de-stressing effect on the skin around the eyes and helps people look refreshed and happier.
The novel approach by Provital™ seems to have really resonated with consumers. When Eye'fective™ first launched in 2019, demand worldwide was "off the charts". However, as a result of Covid, factories worldwide had to close, making Eye'fective™ unavailable.
Provital™ has created an educational 3 minute video for their re-launch to educate consumers about Eye'fective™.
Watch the video and find availability by clicking this link.
