Permanent Micro-Droplet Silicone Injections for Botched Nose Jobs Still Safe Says Rhinoplasty Specialist, Robert Kotler

Micro-droplet Silicone Fixing Botched Nose Jobs Still Safe and Reliable

Buttocks Silicone Injections Again Causing Big Problems.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABC News’ Nightline recently highlighted the risks and complications of the injection of large volumes of industrial liquid silicone into the buttocks. “This is not news”, notes Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty superspecialist. “In certain ethnic communities, a plump butt is considered desirable and fashionable. Often, however, the wrong filler, administered by unqualified lay “injectors” ― usually not licensed MDs ― becomes an unpredictable and even dangerous cosmetic enhancement. We understand why these underground, unlicensed lay-injectors are generating serious problems.”

• Since medical grade silicone is available only to physicians, these self-styled “injectors” skirt that barrier by obtaining industrial grade silicone, which is likely non-sterile and sure to be rejected by the body.

• The buttocks are not an appropriate location for large-volume synthetic filler placement; they are a site for movement and external pressure while sitting. Such circumstances automatically alert the body’s defense system that a significant foreign material is in place.

• The body mounts a defensive action which can result in pain, swelling and a very unhappy host to the silicone filler. Infection may set in. An intolerable battle between Nature’s grand self-defense system and the unwelcome filler ensues.

“Silicone, liquid or solid, should not be maligned. It is the single most successful man-made material placed into the body. Heart valves, pacemakers and even artificial joints are fabricated of solid silicone. Modern medicine would be far less successful, today, without such silicone ‘parts’ and everyone has had some exposure to medical grade liquid silicone since injection needles are coated with it. This unique product, MD prescription-only, for accepted conditions, has been in play for over 50 years”, notes Dr. Kotler, author of SECRETS OF A BEVERLY HILLS COSMETIC SURGEON, The Expert’s Guide to Safe, Successful Surgery. First used by eye surgeons, to re-attach a detached retina, there evolved use as a permanent cosmetic filler. Serial micro-droplet office injections, just under the skin of the nose, by an experienced and talented physician, is a safe, practical and economical solution to certain, but common, imperfections after cosmetic nasal surgery,” notes Dr. Kotler. “When appropriate, as an alternative to yet another surgery, it wins on cost, time and predictability.”

“To avoid problems and complications from cosmetic procedures, a bit of homework always pays off. Super-cheap buttocks injections by underground injectors, is a bad formula, right off the bat,” says Dr. Kotler, a former Major, US Army Medical Corps. “Our bodies are precious. The wrong person, with the wrong materials, being allowed to tamper with it will always generate high risk. A bit of thought, discretion and skepticism needs to be put into play. The one body you get is the wrong real estate for bargain basement renovations.”

Robert Kotler, MD, FACS practices in Beverly Hills, California. He is the developer and patent holder of The RELTOK CLEAR-FLO NASAL AIRWAY SYSTEM, an FDA-cleared, solid silicone tubular airway to provide comfort and safety after any nasal/sinus surgery.

For more information, contact him at 310- 278-8721, 9am-5pm, Pacific Standard Time or via e-mail at rkotler@robertkotlermd.com.