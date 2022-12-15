Environment minister receives emergency forestry task force recommendations

CANADA, December 15 - In the wake of Hurricane Fiona’s unprecedented impacts, the Emergency Forestry Task Force has made eleven recommendations to address the immediate needs of private woodlot owners and the forest industry.

“We know woodlot owners need help in the salvage of downed wood after the hurricane in order to reduce fire risk and determine the best end use for the salvaged wood. I am grateful for the advice of the Emergency Forestry Task Force, and I am working through these recommendations with my department now." - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Some recommendations align with work already underway within the provincial government. This includes:

Acquiring post-hurricane satellite imagery for the entire province and quantify the extent of the storm’s impact on PEI forests

Chainsaw safety courses to be offered over the winter

Identifying forest fire risks and providing information to landowners and the public to reduce fire risks.

In response to these recommendations, government will add a salvage incentive to the Forest Enhancement Program to help offset the increased costs associated with hurricane-downed wood, as follows:

simplified salvage management plan template / tally sheet as a pre-requisite for access to FEP salvage incentives

0-25% damage or blowdown: $250/ha IF there are access, slope, or buffer issues (determined by forest technician)

>25-50% damage or blowdown: $450/ha

>50-75% damage or blowdown: $650/ha

>75-100% damage or blowdown: $850/ha

Environment, Energy and Climate Action will continue discussions with Agriculture and Land on building code regulations. Government will also adopt Interim Guidelines for Mechanical Harvesting in Fiona-damaged Buffers, with consideration given to allowing mechanical equipment within the buffer if the ground is frozen solid. Going forward, more consultation with the watershed community on Fiona-damaged buffers will be needed.

The province reminds woodlot owners that they may also be eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) through Public Safety Canada. Woodlot owners can apply by January 31, 2023 through the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/hurricane-fiona-2022/hurricane-fiona-prince-edward-island

“We will release a full response to the recommendations in January 2023, and there will be additional work underway throughout the new year,” said Minister Myers. “Government remains committed to medium and longer-term planning for forest recovery for the province.”

To find more information about forestry services for private forest landowners, visit

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/environment-energy-and-climate-action/forest-enhancement-program-fep-forestry-services

To read the task force recommendations, visit https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/pei-emergency-forestry-task-force-recommendations

