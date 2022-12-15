Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
December 15, 2022
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
For release at 4:30 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Brookline Bancorp, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, to merge with PCSB Financial Corporation and thereby indirectly acquire PCSB Bank, both of Yorktown Heights, New York.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.