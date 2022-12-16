World Teleport Association Releases Report on Business Winning Strategies for Satellite and Teleport Operators
“How to Win Business from a Telco or MNO” includes contributions from telco industry experts, including Quintillion’s VP of Strategic Initiatives Ben CuttrissANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Teleport Association recently released a new report, “How To Win Business from a Telco or MNO.” The 28-page report explores the evolution of the telco sector, the new opportunities available to operators today, and how these changes are altering how satellite and teleport operators do business.
This insight was gathered through interviews and contributions from teleport and satellite operators – and their partners – including Quintillion’s VP of Strategic Initiatives, Ben Cuttriss.
The WTA report outlines how the industry has evolved from being primarily used by telephone companies for transoceanic voice calls to now being utilized for a wide range of services, including internet, television, internet transport, end-user voice, and continental peering & enterprise networks.
And while the report claims that “satellite has played no more than a marginal role” in these services today, shifts are occurring as “satellite and teleport operators increasingly adopt the digital standards and processes that automate most terrestrial wired and mobile telecom. Business support systems, operational support systems, service orchestration and cloud deployments are bringing closer the day when satellite extensions to the terrestrial network can be just another port on the router for telcos – and teleport and satellite operators can effectively market their capabilities through the massive, multi-national sales forces of their terrestrial partners.”
Topics covered in the report include:
1. From Voice Calls to Global Networks
2. The Current State of Play Serving Telcos and MNOs
a) Interconnection and Service
b) OSS and BSS
c) Greater Visibility
3. Essential Requirements to Meet Telco Needs
a) Standards and Virtualization
b) Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
c) Latency
d) Making the Case
4. Competitive Advantages
a) One Size Doesn’t Fit All
b) Price
c) An Experiences Workforce
5. LEOs, MEOs, 5G: Where is it All Going?
a) Partner or Competitor?
b) Ready for 5G?
c) Satellite to Cellular
d) An Integrated Future?
“How To Win Business From a Telco or MNO” is free to WTA members or can be purchased for $1,650 at the WTA website.
About Quintillion
Quintillion is a leading infrastructure provider of broadband connectivity, satellite ground station, and edge processing services in the US Arctic and Alaska. The privately funded telecommunications company provides network capacity on a wholesale basis, and it is the sole operator of a world-class telecommunications system that serves the markets of Nome, Kotzebue, Point Hope, Wainwright, Utqiaġvik (Barrow), and Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse, as well as the oil and gas infield. Future phases will connect Europe, North America, and Asia with a high capacity-low latency fiber optic cable system through the Arctic.
