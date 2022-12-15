Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Board of Accountancy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michelle Maingot and Steven Platau and the reappointment of William Blend, Shireen Sackreiter, and Brent Sparkman to the Board of Accountancy.

Michelle Maingot

Maingot is a Partner of Ernst & Young LLP. She currently serves on the board of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and the Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay. Maingot earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University.

Steven Platau

Platau is a Professor at the University of Tampa. He previously served on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Joint Trial Board and currently serves as a Circuit Court Mediator certified by the Florida Supreme Court. Platau earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University and his juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati.

William Blend

Blend is a Certified Public Accountant and Shareholder with MSL, P.A. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and currently serves as a member of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association, the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce, and the Seminole State College Advisory Board. Blend earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Long Island University.

Shireen Sackreiter

Sackreiter is the Office Managing Director of Accenture. She is a current member of the Project Management Professionals and is the recipient of the Governor’s Savings Award in 2015. Sackreiter earned her bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Florida State University.

Brent Sparkman

Sparkman is a Certified Public Accountant and Partner at Carr, Riggs, and Ingram. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and sits on the board of Ameris Bank. Sparkman earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###