Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Florida Independent Living Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Amy Grissom, William “Brent” McNeal, and Rosemary “Rose” Miles and the reappointment of Robert Melia and Donald Moran to the Florida Independent Living Council.

Amy Grissom

Grissom, of Monticello, is the Chief Executive Officer of Florida Agencies Serving the Blind. She is a former Contract Management Supervisor for the Florida Department of Corrections and the Florida Department of Education. Grissom earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.

William “Brent” McNeal

McNeal, of Tallahassee, is the Director of Vocational Rehabilitation for the Florida Department of Education. He currently serves on the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocational Rehabilitation, the Florida Rehabilitation Council, and the State Advisory Committee for the Education of Exceptional Students. McNeal earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wake Forest University and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

Rosemary “Rose” Miles

Miles, of Rockledge, is the Executive Director of the Space Coast Center for Independent Living. She is the current President of the Florida Association of Centers for Independent Living and a current member of the National Fair Housing Association. Miles earned her bachelor’s degree in organization management from Warner University.

Robert Melia

Melia, of Orlando, is a Spinal Cord Network Coordinator at Orlando Health. He is a member of the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board and the Greater Orlando Spinal Cord Injury Network. Melia earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and his master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University.

Donald Moran

Moran, of Jacksonville, is employed by Numotion, a wheelchair and mobility equipment company. He is a volunteer with the Sulzbacher Center for Homelessness. Moran earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and advertising from the University of North Florida.

