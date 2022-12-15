ARCIS GOLF ACQUIRES TPC RIVER'S BEND

TPC River's Bend Hole #9

Southern Ohio Golf Club Now Part of Growing Portfolio; Continues To Operate as a Licensed TPC Property

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcis Golf—the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the United States—has added TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, to its growing portfolio. This is the 10th club acquisition completed by Arcis in less than a year and a half.

TPC River’s Bend is a highly regarded and upscale private golf club situated approximately 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati. It joins the Arcis portfolio of nearly 70 clubs and is the sixth private club in Ohio, where the company already owns Four Bridges Country Club in the Cincinnati-area, The Club at Tartan Fields in Columbus and three others in the Cleveland-area.

With a focus on operating top-quality facilities and offering experiential, lifestyle programming, Arcis Golf is uniquely positioned to build upon the Club’s great foundation. Importantly, TPC River’s Bend will continue to operate as a licensed TPC property, meaning it will remain a part of the prestigious TPC Network.

“Ohio is an important market for Arcis and adding TPC River’s Bend to the portfolio continues to elevate our offerings in this region,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. Walker added that the company will expand golf, food, and programming options for members of River’s Bend and Four Bridges, which are only 15-minutes apart. “We want each Club to continue to have its own identity while offering members additional amenities and lifestyle offerings,” he commented.

TPC River’s Bend par-72, 7,180-yard championship layout, designed by Arnold Palmer, was crafted to blend harmoniously with its surroundings. The course meanders through corridors of mature hardwoods, creeks, and waterfalls, with gentle elevation changes creating a stunning backdrop for a memorable test of golf. Water comes into play on six holes. While challenging enough for professionals, TPC River’s Bend offers multiple sets of tees, including a set of family tees for novice golfers.

The Club also boasts an impressive, 12-acre PGA TOUR-caliber practice facility, which includes multiple tees as well as a short-game practice area for chipping and putting. The course is designated an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary by Audubon International.

Named by Golf Digest among the “Top 10 Best New Private Clubs in the U.S.” when it opened in 2001, TPC River’s Bend has continued to receive ongoing accolades. The course was recognized as one of the “Best in Ohio” by Golf Digest in from 2005 through 2016.

Between 2002 and 2004, it was the venue for the Kroger Classic, a tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions. From 2010 to 2012, it hosted the Chiquita Classic on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2021, the Club hosted professional-development events for both the Forme Tour (PGA TOUR) and Symetra Tour (LPGA).

“Since 2002, the TPC Network has had the privilege to partner with members, staff, and guests to own and operate TPC River’s Bend,” said John Hugghins, Senior Vice President, TPC Operations. “Arcis’s history of reinvesting heavily in its assets and demonstrated ability to provide the highest-quality experience consistent with the TPC brand is why we are confident and excited to entrust them with TPC River’s Bend.”

According to Walker, near-term plans include enhanced food and beverage experiences and new dining options in TPC River’s Bend 30,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Arcis Golf is known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to today’s consumers. Over the past few years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $90 million in upgrades, amenities, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its curated collection of lifestyle clubs.

The company has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation "Top 100 Businesses in Golf" (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Blake Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the hospitality category.

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.