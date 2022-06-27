REYNOLDS LAKE OCONEE LAUNCHES SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES

Little Big Town

Grand Prize includes golf, accommodations, and a live performance by Little Big Town

GREENSBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynolds Lake Oconee announces the Little Big Town Performance at Reynolds Lake Oconee sweepstakes. Besides two days and nights of fun at the award-winning resort community in northern Georgia, the winner and a guest will attend an intimate concert with multi-platinum-selling, country super group Little Big Town on July 13.

The concert—taped before a live audience at the Sandy Creek Barn Amphitheater at Reynolds Lake Oconee—will become a made-for-television special that airs Friday, August 12, on Country Music Television (CMT).

Along with two concert tickets, the grand-prize package includes a getaway to Reynolds Lake Oconee for the winner and one (1) guest, with:

• 2 nights (July 12 and July 13, 2022) for two guests at Reynolds Lake Oconee;

• One round of golf for the winner and one guest at a Reynolds Lake Oconee course;

• Pontoon Boat Rental

The package boasts a retail value of approximately $2,230. Lodging venue and golf course are at the sponsor’s discretion.

“This event will treat fans to the ultimate concert experience. Little Big Town will perform new music and some of their greatest hits in a night filled with good music, food, beverages, and summertime fun—fireworks included!

To enter “Little Big Town Performance at Reynolds Lake Oconee Sweepstakes”, register as a Reynolds Insider here.

The grand-prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and will be announced shortly after the Sweepstakes’ closing on July 5. There is a limit of one entry per person; no purchase is necessary to enter or win. Entrants must be residents of the United States and at least 21 years of age.

For a complete copy of the Sweepstakes’ official rules, click here.

Reynolds Lake Oconee—located halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia—features more than 350 miles of shoreline on historic Lake Oconee. This award-winning golf and lakefront community is home to The Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, a world-class sporting facility with a variety of sporting endeavors. The historic Sandy Creek Barn, which was built in the early 1800s and relocated from Pennsylvania, is a versatile event space for weddings, culinary dining, concerts, and Member functions, and a welcome center and outfitters shop for Sporting Grounds visitors.

The community is firmly established as one of the nation’s premier golf and lakefront destinations and communities, famous for its attractive real estate offerings, luxury lodging, 11 distinctive restaurants, 117 holes of golf, state-of-the-art Technogym fitness facilities, waterfront spa, award-winning tennis center, The Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, and The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. For additional information, access the website at www.reynoldslakeoconee.com.