PennDOT Removes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 70

​Hollidaysburg, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 70 in the South Central Region of Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstate earlier today to help ensure the roadway remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The vehicle restriction reflected a Tier 1 on Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF).

PennDOT has also lifted speed and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on Interstate 70.

The Tier 3 (PDF) and 45 mph speed and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions are still in place on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.



While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.



PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.



More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.



For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.



