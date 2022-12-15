Berk County: Upcoming Road Work

​

County: Berks

Municipality: Cumru Twp

Road name: Interstate 176

Between: Exit 11 (US 422) and Exit 10 (PA 724)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM.

Southbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM.









Start date: 12/22/22

Est completion date: 12/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.

Road name: US 222

Between: PA 61 and PA 183

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM;

Southbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM.





Start date: 12/27/22

Est completion date: 12/27/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Richmond Twp

Road name: Fleetwood Lyons Road

Between: Dryville Road and Noble Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: 12/29/22

Est completion date: 12/29/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Upper Tulpehocken/ Bethel twps.

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 15 (Grimes) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder surveying work.

Start date: 12/22/22

Est completion date: 12/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 12:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 16 (Midway) and Exit 19 (PA 183)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: 12/19/22

Est completion date: 12/19/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Birdsboro Borough

Road name: PA 345

Between: 5th Street and West Main Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/19/22

Est completion date: 12/21/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: City of Reading

Road name: Mineral Springs Road

Between: 24th Street and Hessian Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/22/22

Est completion date: 12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Township

Road name: PA 501

Between: Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/19/22

Est completion date: 12/20/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Upper Bern Township

Road name: Shartlesville Road

Between: Old Route 22 and Bernville Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/21/22

Est completion date: 12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Greenwich Township

Road name: Dunkels Church Road

Between: Crystal Cave Road and Kistler Hill Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/19/22

Est completion date: 12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Township

Road name: North Heidelberg Road

Between: Bernville Road and Penn Avenue

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/19/22

Est completion date: 12/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

County: Berks

Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Township

Road name: Heffner Road

Between: Brownsville Road and Church Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 12/23/22

Est completion date: 12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:







Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5 Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.








