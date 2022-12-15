Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,896 in the last 365 days.

Berk County: Upcoming Road Work

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Cumru Twp

Road name:  Interstate 176

Between:  Exit 11 (US 422) and Exit 10 (PA 724)

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Northbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM.

Southbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM. 



Start date:  12/22/22

Est completion date:  12/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Muhlenberg Twp. 

Road name:  US 222

Between:  PA 61  and PA 183

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Northbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM;

Southbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM. 


Start date:  12/27/22

Est completion date:  12/27/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Richmond Twp

Road name:  Fleetwood Lyons Road

Between:  Dryville Road and Noble Street

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction. 

Start date:  12/29/22

Est completion date:  12/29/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Upper Tulpehocken/ Bethel twps. 

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 15 (Grimes) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville)

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder surveying work. 

Start date:  12/22/22

Est completion date:  12/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 12:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  No

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Bethel Twp

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 16 (Midway) and Exit 19 (PA 183)

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Shoulder restriction in both directions. 

Start date:  12/19/22

Est completion date:  12/19/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Birdsboro Borough

Road name:  PA 345

Between:  5th Street and West Main Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/19/22

Est completion date:  12/21/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  City of Reading

Road name:  Mineral Springs Road

Between:  24th Street and Hessian Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/22/22

Est completion date:  12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Bethel Township

Road name:  PA 501

Between:  Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/19/22

Est completion date:  12/20/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Upper Bern Township

Road name:  Shartlesville Road

Between:  Old Route 22 and Bernville Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/21/22

Est completion date:  12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Greenwich Township

Road name:  Dunkels Church Road

Between:  Crystal Cave Road and Kistler Hill Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/19/22

Est completion date:  12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  North Heidelberg Township

Road name:  North Heidelberg Road

Between:  Bernville Road and Penn Avenue

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/19/22

Est completion date:  12/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  

 

County:  Berks

Municipality:  Lower Heidelberg Township

Road name:  Heffner Road

Between:  Brownsville Road and Church Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  12/23/22

Est completion date:  12/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  


Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.   

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #



You just read:

Berk County: Upcoming Road Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.