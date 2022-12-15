Berk County: Upcoming Road Work
County: Berks
Municipality: Cumru Twp
Road name: Interstate 176
Between: Exit 11 (US 422) and Exit 10 (PA 724)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM.
Southbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM.
Start date: 12/22/22
Est completion date: 12/22/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.
Road name: US 222
Between: PA 61 and PA 183
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM;
Southbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM.
Start date: 12/27/22
Est completion date: 12/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Richmond Twp
Road name: Fleetwood Lyons Road
Between: Dryville Road and Noble Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: 12/29/22
Est completion date: 12/29/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Upper Tulpehocken/ Bethel twps.
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 15 (Grimes) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder surveying work.
Start date: 12/22/22
Est completion date: 12/22/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 12:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 16 (Midway) and Exit 19 (PA 183)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.
Start date: 12/19/22
Est completion date: 12/19/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Birdsboro Borough
Road name: PA 345
Between: 5th Street and West Main Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/19/22
Est completion date: 12/21/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: City of Reading
Road name: Mineral Springs Road
Between: 24th Street and Hessian Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/22/22
Est completion date: 12/23/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Township
Road name: PA 501
Between: Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/19/22
Est completion date: 12/20/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Upper Bern Township
Road name: Shartlesville Road
Between: Old Route 22 and Bernville Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/21/22
Est completion date: 12/23/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Greenwich Township
Road name: Dunkels Church Road
Between: Crystal Cave Road and Kistler Hill Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/19/22
Est completion date: 12/23/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Township
Road name: North Heidelberg Road
Between: Bernville Road and Penn Avenue
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/19/22
Est completion date: 12/22/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Township
Road name: Heffner Road
Between: Brownsville Road and Church Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 12/23/22
Est completion date: 12/23/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
