District 12 Road Closures Due to Downed Trees and Downed Utilities – 4 PM Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed at this time due to downed trees and downed utilities:

Fayette County:

Route 2003 (Wharton Furnace Road) in Wharton Township between Route 40 and Shephard Road is closed due to a downed utility.

Route 1060 (Pritts Distillery Road) in Saltlick Township near Indianhead Road is closed due to a downed tree and utility.



Westmoreland County:

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

