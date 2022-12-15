Moose Logistics & Distribution establishing operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Moose Logistics & Distribution, a custom athletic sock distributor, today announced plans to establish operational in Horry County. The company’s more than $2.6 million investment will create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

Moose Logistics & Distribution, a subsidiary of UET International, creates custom logos for athletic socks, distributing to various suppliers in the United States. The company supplies licensed socks for NFL and NCAA teams to Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club and other major retailers, along with its recently acquired Strideline brand products.

Located at 3537 Franklin St. in Loris, Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility will be the company’s first operation in South Carolina. The facility will start production of sock sublimation as well as "pick and ship" for other customers.

Operations are expected to be online by March 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Moose Logistics & Distribution team should visit SC Works.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awardeda $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Horry County to assist with building improvements.

QUOTES

“As owner of UET International, I am very pleased with the choice to open the logistics and operations services in Loris, S.C. I intend to hire directly from the local community and technical colleges and create good paying, long-term employment. UET International recently merged with the fastest growing sock brand in the USA called Strideline, ‘The Most Comfortable Sock on Earth’. We are currently growing with Costco, Sam’s Club and Target, so there is no limit to our potential for upwards growth. So far, the local establishments in Loris could not have been more supportive. I am ecstatic and optimistic of this business for UET International and the city of Loris.” -Moose Logistics & Distribution Founder Thomas Moose Jr.

“Our state has become a place where companies, both new and old, want to do business. The logistics and distribution sector booms because of the infrastructure network in place to make business happen. We welcome Moose Logistics & Distribution to Horry County and look forward to seeing what plans they have for the future.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Moose Logistics & Distribution on establishing operations in South Carolina. The company will be a great addition to Horry County’s growing roster of businesses and will further strengthen the logistics and distribution industry across the state.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Moose Logistics & Distribution is a huge win for Loris and Horry County. With the huge growth in our county over the past several years, distribution and logistics is a win for our community. Horry County Council, employees and staff support the creation of 75 new jobs and more than $2.6 million investment. Welcome to Horry County!” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

FIVE FAST FACTS