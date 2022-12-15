Submit Release
Christmas celebration Dec. 17 at Jubilee College State Historic Site

BRIMFIELD – Celebrate the winter season and Philander Chase's 247th birthday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Jubilee College State Historic Site.

The site will host a historical Christmas service based off the Episcopal Church's Advent Lesson and Carols. This nondenominational event is open to all and will include some Christmas readings and carols. The program begins at 2 p.m., with some light refreshments after the program provided by the Citizens Committee to Preserve Jubilee College. 

Operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Jubilee College was founded in 1839 by Philander Chase, the first Episicopal Bishop of Illinois. The main college building was restored in the 1970s and 1980s to feature a library, study, dormitory and chapel representative of the original school.

Jubilee College State Historic Site is located 15 miles northwest of Peoria off Interstate 74 or Illinois 150. Throughout the end of December, the site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The site will be closed Dec. 24-27.

Call 309-243-9489 or visit www.facebook.com/JubileeCollegeStateHistoricSite for more details. 

 

