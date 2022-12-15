MDC welcomes three new conservation agents to the Central Region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. Since then, these new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. Now, the new agents are looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.

Missouri’s Central Region welcomes three new agents to the area:

Osage County’s new conservation agent, Katie Stoner, is not unfamiliar with the area. Stoner grew up in Camden County, and from a young age, her passion for natural resources was cultivated by her father who also worked for MDC. “I am excited to meet the people in my community,” Stoner says, “and I welcome anyone to give me a call at (573) 690-3989 if they have any questions.” Agent Stoner can also be reached by email at katie.stoner@mdc.mo.gov. Cole County - A Cole County native, Cole Eidson, returns home to serve as the county’s newest conservation agent. Born and raised in Cole County, Eidson attended Mizzou where he earned a degree in Natural Resource Management. “I come from a law enforcement family, so I knew I wanted to be in law enforcement,” Eidson commented. “My passion is hunting and anything outdoors, so I combined my two interests. That’s how I got here!” Agent Eidson can be reached through email at cole.eidson@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 690-6295.

Montgomery County - Agent Ricky Dawson is a Callaway County native who loves hunting, farming, and spending time with family during his free time. Staying close to home, Agent Dawson earned his degree from Columbia College in Biology. The prior Fulton High School basketball star can be reached via email at ricky.dawson@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 864-3559.

These new agents join 195 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.