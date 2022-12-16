Scientel CEO Norman Kutemperor Wins Global Technology CEO of the Year 2022 Award From CEO Monthly

CEO Monthly announced Global CEO awards – Selects Norman Kutemperor as Global Technology CEO of the year 2022

The team at Scientel Information Technology, Inc. have developed one of the largest Big Data solutions in the market, earning them tremendous success in CEO Monthly’s Global CEO Excellence Awards 2022” — CEO Monthly magazine

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Month after month top level CEOs as well as other C level Executives look forward to the insights published by the CEO Monthly Magazine. CEO monthly located near London England is subscribed by 1000’s of top Level CEOs for specific information pertaining to the trends in virtually all industries. CEO monthly magazine has become the number one source for industry trends for many top level CEOs.

Their merit-based research process ensures that nominees are assessed based on their accomplishments, reputation, and ability to illustrate commitment to their missions and values in business. This means that rather than operating through a vote-based system, they assess each candidate equally and fairly based on the evidence available to them. To determine the winners, the CEO Monthly team will gather information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources to be assessed by their panel alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves. Their panel deliberate for a period of up to 8 weeks before determining their winners.

The magazine is distributed to in excess of 60,000+ leading CEOs across the globe, as well as published free-to-read for the foreseeable future on the CEO Monthly website which has received over 320,000 page views across the past 12 months! CEO Monthly also conducts its annual awards for CEOs in select industries who outperformed their peers in achieving exceptional performances in their respective industries.

Norman Kutemperor, Scientel (www.scientel.com) CEO was selected by CEO Monthly for the outstanding development of their Elastic Scaling™ Servers for Big Data; see award here: https://www.ceo-review.com/issues/global-ceo-excellence-awards-2022/

Elastic scaling technology allows Scientel to adjust the number of nodes up or down to meet the speed requirements of customer projects. Given the fact that their model ESS 3400 system can accommodate over 3400 compute nodes in a single cluster, this process can be performed easily. The ESS series systems can also accommodate multiple parallel processing streams where each parallel process can accommodate well over 1000 nodes. Thus, the ESS system makes it possible to reach the ability to process 1 Exabyte (1 Billion GB) of data in real time.

About Scientel®

Scientel Information Technology, Inc. is a U.S.-based, Database Management Systems Technology Company. Scientel also designs/produces highly optimized high end servers, bundled with its "GENSONIX® ENTERPRISE" DB software, as a single-source supplier of complete systems for Big Data environments. Scientel also customizes hardware and software for specific applications resulting in higher performance. Scientel’s Elastic Scaling Servers can support 1000’s of compute nodes in a single cluster to meet customer required speeds for virtually any data size.

Scientel's specialty is advanced NewSQL DBMS design and applications/systems integration for advanced business processes. This includes applications in the area of Big Data, Commercial Intranets and ERP systems combined with IT consulting and support, for “beyond mainframe-level” Large Data Warehouse Appliances.

Scientel’s GENSONIX® allows very user-friendly data manipulation capabilities found in standard, SQL-based, database management systems, but it goes beyond with its ultra-procedural NSQL©™ development system. It is truly an "ALL-in-One SQL" -- an “All Data Management System” in the form of an ultra-flexible, NewSQL DBMS of perfectly general capabilities and application potentials. It can also function in concert with SQL systems to efficiently handle both structured and unstructured data stored in different data stores in a single DB as a large data warehouse repository. However, it can handle heavy database loads by itself with the aid of the NSQL query/procedural language. GENSONIX is capable of handling trillions of rows/transactions for billions of entities, which is a huge advantage in “truly Big Data” applications.

Business customers can take advantage of Scientel’s capabilities in advanced Business Intelligence and Data Analytics to grow their business by handling Big Data quickly and more cost-effectively and with greater insights to remain competitive. Scientific, government, commercial and similar organizations can use these capabilities to efficiently process Big Data, instead of being swamped by it.