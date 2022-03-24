Scientel CEO Norman Kutemperor to be Panelist Speaker at The Abrahamic Business Circle Let Money Talk March Conference

Some Distinguished speakers at The Abrahamic Business Circle March Conference

The Abrahamic Business Circle March conference recognizes select individuals for excellence in various specialties

It is a great privilege to be selected as Panelist Speaker at The Abrahamic Business Circle Dubai 2020 expo March Conference Let Money Talk in Dubai”” — Norman Kutemperor

The Abrahamic Business Circle will hold the next conference in conjunction with the Dubai 2020 Expo on March 29th at the V Hotel, Curio Collection By Hilton, Dubai. As always, these conferences are aimed at promoting Technology, Economic diversity and Investments. Headed by H E Dr. Dr. Nagel, founder and distinguished Chairman of the Circle, these conferences host many International Dignitaries who routinely attends and participates in these unique functions. After 6 full months of successful operations, and attracting millions of guests and tourists from virtually every part of the world, the Dubai 2020 World Expo is scheduled to end on March 31, 2022. As the Expo promotes art, science and technology by all nations of the world, it enjoyed cooperation and full participation by 192 countries. One of the special attractions for the distinguished guests are the conferences organized by the talented staff of The Abrahamic Business Circle, which is comprised of a select group of highly esteemed individuals and members.

The March edition of the conference, also an Investment Summit titled 'Let Money Talk’ is scheduled to be the last conference that is in conjunction with the expo. As such, it is expected that representatives from many nations will be in attendance. The Circle enjoys the privilege of engaging the most wonderfully Talented Staff and Board Members who carefully craft these unique events.

As usual, the Circle will host its awards for select individuals who achieved distinction in various areas of their specialty. The award categories for this event are: Business Ambassador for the UAE 2022, Best in Cybersecurity Training 2022, 2022 Excellence in Intergovernmental Organization for Humanitarian Aid, Excellent Innovator in Digital Transformation 2022, and Excellence in Global Empowerment of Nonprofits Through Innovation & Growth, 2022.

The Circle selected Norman Kutemperor, Founder and CEO of Scientel IT Corp, a Michigan USA Technology Company that specializes in Big Data Technologies to be a Panelist Speaker for the panel - 'The Inter-Related Technologies: New Era, New Opportunities'. Norman Kutemperor was chosen for this distinguished panel for his expertise and leadership in Big Data technologies and related topics. Norman Kutemperor will speak about this New Era in Interrelated technologies specifically regarding the relationship between Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning.

About Scientel

Scientel Information Technology, Inc. is a U.S.-based, systems technology company. Scientel also designs/produces highly optimized high end servers, which can be bundled with its "GENSONIX® ENTERPRISE" DBMS software, as a single-source supplier of complete systems for Big Data environments. Scientel also customizes hardware and software for specific applications resulting in higher performance.

Scientel's specialty is advanced NewSQL DBMS design and applications/systems integration for advanced business processes. This includes applications for Big Data, commercial intranets, Supply Chain management, IT consulting, support, etc., along with “beyond mainframe-level” Large Data Warehouse Appliance hardware/systems.

GENSONIX allows very user-friendly data manipulation capabilities found in standard, SQL-based, database management systems, but it goes beyond. It is truly an "ALL-in-One SQL" -- an “All Data Management System” in the form of an ultra-flexible, NewSQL DBMS of perfectly general capabilities and application potentials. It can also function in concert with mainline SQL systems to efficiently handle both structured and unstructured data as a large data warehouse repository. However, it can handle heavy database loads by itself with the aid of the GENSONIX® NSQL©™ query/procedural language. GENSONIX® supports both telnet as well as http interfaces. GENSONIX® is capable of handling trillions of rows/transactions for billions of customers, which is a huge advantage in “truly Big Data” structured applications.

Business customers can take advantage of Scientel’s capabilities in advanced Business Intelligence and Data Analytics to grow their business by handling Big Data more cost-effectively and with greater insights to remain competitive. Scientific, government, and similar organizations can use these capabilities to efficiently process Big Data, instead of being swamped by it.