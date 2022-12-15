German Musician Schmiddunsk Teams Up With Journalist Ian Urbina to Create a Beautiful Soul-Searching Album
There are so many interesting, but also frightening stories to tell on the world's oceans, which you would possibly never have heard about without such a project.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interview, musician Schmiddunsk explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Schmiddunsk likes to create lofi with jazzy vibes and experimental boombap beats! He has global reach, having collaborated with artists and labels like Dualizm, Grmmr.126, Flingu, LeProdude, LBL & Bipeula, RLLBTS, Bobby Dreamz BIG, Ian Urbina, Goji Island, urbanundergrounds, Besser Samstag, Golden Ticket Tapes, Iruka Records, Birdhouse by Ben Beal, and Das Label mit dem Hund.
In an interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project, Schmiddunsk discusses his creative process and reflects on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“I was particularly impressed by the fact that there are so many interesting, but also frightening stories to tell on the world's oceans, which you would possibly never have heard about without such a project,” Schmiddunsk siad.
To create his release for the project, Schmiddunsk transformed the feelings that the stories in the book would create into sound. This was his biggest challenge, he said.
“The recordings that were available for the project were definitely helpful and were sometimes used as a basic framework for the track or as an addition to an existing piece of music,” Schmiddunsk said.
“Next Chapter” by Schmiddunsk is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
