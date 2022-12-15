Registration for European Universities Championships 2023 opens

Submit Release
European Universities Championships will be held in 2023 in 20 sports, and the registration for student athletes, as well as volunteers, is now open.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European University Sports Association (EUSA) opened registrations for the European Universities Championships 2023. Next year, between the months of June and September, student athletes engaged in their higher education studies at European universities will be able to attend the events and compete in their chosen sports. At the same time, also the registration for international volunteers opened, offering them a chance to actively contribute to the organisation of the events.

Following this year’s very successful European Universities Games in Lodz and European Universities Rowing Championship in Istanbul, university teams from all over Europe will be welcomed to 20 sports events next year: 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Sports (Beach Handball and Beach Volleyball), Combat Sports (Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Taekwondo), Football, Futsal, Golf, Handball, Orienteering, Rowing, Rugby 7s, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball and Water Polo,

The European Universities Championships are licensed by the European University Sports Association (EUSA), and are organised in cooperation with the local organising committees in different cities around Europe, offering great competitions and ever-lasting memories. All events are open for men and women. Current students and recent graduates from European universities aged between 17 and 30 are legible to take part. National university sports bodies in Europe may register the teams and individuals. The deadline to register is February 15 for sports which start in June and July, and March 15 for sports which start in August and September.

Also volunteers are invited to register their interest to take part in the sports events and contribute to the organisation of the championships. Here, the registration is done directly at the EUSA platform; with the same deadlines to apply.

Please see the EUSA website www.eusa.eu for more information.

