Fit4Green Resources for Sustainable Sport Events

From Ambition to Action: Fit4Green Releases Resources for Sustainable Sport Events Co-Created with Youth

We proved that with the right framework, youth can co-create green(er) sports events that are fun, active, and environmentally responsible, bridging the gap between ambition and reality.” — Andrej Pisl, EUSA Director Projects and Policy

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following 18 months of intensive co-creation, testing, and research, the Fit for Green ( Fit4Green ) consortium is proud to announce the release of a comprehensive suite of resources designed to help organisations turn grassroots sport into a driver for environmental sustainability - especially when youth is engaged in planning and execution.Co-funded by the European Union, Fit4Green has successfully demonstrated that when young people are given the tools to co-create, sport events can become powerful platforms for behavioural change. The project consortium now invites sport federations, educational institutions, and youth organisations to access its legacy tools: the Fit4Green Manual in Action and the Impact Assessment Report.The centrepiece of the release is the Fit4Green Manual in Action. Moving beyond abstract theory, this practical guide offers a "6-Step Journey" for organisers - taking them from the initial spark of inspiration through to co-creation, prototyping, implementation, and reflection.The accompanying Impact Assessment Report provides evidence base for this approach. During its pilot phase in Austria, Latvia, and Slovenia, the project exceeded expectations:• High Engagement: Engaging 244 young people in co-creation workshops and over 1,100 participants in green campus events.• Behavioural Shift: Post-project surveys revealed that the belief that sport events should be sustainable saw the largest increase among participants, shifting from a preference to an expected standard.• Practical Innovation: The project successfully tested zero-waste runs, upcycling equipment workshops, and nature-based activity challenges.To ensure the legacy of the project extends across Europe, the consortium has made the following resources publicly available for free download:1. The Fit4Green Manual in Action: A step-by-step "concept catalogue" featuring infographics, real-life case studies, and scalable templates for organising green sport events mainly targeting youth.2. The Impact Assessment Report: A deep dive into the project’s methodology (including the GreenComp framework), offering data-backed insights on how sport fosters sustainability competences.Fit4Green is a project co-funded by the European Union, coordinated by the EUSA Institute (Slovenia) in partnership with Holztechnikum Kuchl (Austria), Innovationsmanufaktur (Germany), the Latvian University Sport Federation (Latvia), the National Youth Sport Association NYSA (Sweden), and the University of Ljubljana (Slovenia). The project ran from June 2024 to November 2025 with the mission to use sport as a catalyst for environmental awareness and youth inclusion.Organisations, educators, sport professionals and other interested public can read more about the project and download the resources at: https://fit4green.eusa.eu Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Neither the European Union nor EACEA can be held responsible for them.

