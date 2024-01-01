Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,996 in the last 365 days.

Inclusion in Sport (iSport) Releases Resources to Promote Diversity and Social Inclusion Through Sports

Inclusion in sport (iSport) logo

Inclusion in sport (iSport) logo

Inclusion in Sport (iSport) project resources are available, focusing on age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity & expression, as well as (dis)ability.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End of 2023 also brought the conclusion of the Inclusion in Sport (iSport) project, within which resources for more inclusive sport were developed, mainly focusing on age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, as well as (dis)ability.

The publicly available free resources include iSPort Case studies (good practice examples); iSport Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC); iSport Simulation and training platform (Game) - online and as an app; and iSport Recommendations event organisers and policy makers.

The overall objective of the 3-year project Inclusion in sport (iSport) is to promote diversity and social inclusion using sport as the vehicle, to enhance the sporting experience of all participants – athletes and volunteers, especially targeting women, LGBT+ and people with disabilities, promote equal opportunities and awareness of the importance of health-enhancing physical activity through increased participation in, and equal access to, sport for all. It also targets managers – sports bodies and event organisers.

The project consortium consists of 8 partners from 8 countries, representing different sectors: NGOs and sport federations, University, as well as a grassroot sports club. The project was co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union, and was lead by the EUSA Institute (SLO), partnering with European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation - ENGSO (SWE), European Paralympic Committee - EPC (AUT), European Gay and Lesbian Sport Federation - EGLSF (NED), Aristotle University of Thessaloniki - AUTH (GRE), Finnish Paralympic Committee - FPC (FIN), University Sports Association of Poland - AZS (POL) and Panteres Grogues Sports Club (ESP).

To access the free resources and get more information about the project, please see https://www.isporteurope.eu/resources

EUSA Office
European University Sports Association
+386 1 256 00 56
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Inclusion in Sport (iSport) Releases Resources to Promote Diversity and Social Inclusion Through Sports

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more