“Dead Talk Media, LLC” Postpones and Expands Second Annual CineXposé Independent Horror Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dead Talk Media, LLC has decided to postpone CineXposé’s second annual Independent Horror Film Festival. It is now scheduled to take place virtually on January 13-15, 2023, and January 20-22, 2023, extending the festival from 4 to 6 days.
Each day will be packed with over 3 hours' worth of movies. Voting at this year’s festival will now be reserved for after the last day. There will also be voting for different categories this year, including “Best Full-Length Movie,” “Best Film Short,” and “Best Horror Comedy.”
‘Dead Talk Live’ has a combined following of over 400,000 Horror Entertainment Fans spanning the globe on five Social Media Networks including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter. For more information visit: https://deadtalklive.com.
About Dead Talk Media LLC
Dead Talk Media LLC is a Broadcast & Media Production Company that produces ‘Dead Talk Live,’ a Horror Entertainment Talk Show that features Celebrity Guest Interviews, the Latest Horror Headlines, News, Reviews, Trailers, and more. CineXposé is just one of many more ventures to come, as the company delves deeper into the Motion Picture Industry.
CineXposé Contact Info
info@cinexpose.com
(347) 593-8949
Dead Talk Media, LLC Contacts
John Vizaniaris
Founder/President
viz@deadtalklive.com
Efrain Rodriguez
Chief Executive Officer/CineXposé Director
efrain@deadtalklive.com
Websites:
https://cinexpose.com
https://deadtalklive.com
https://deadtalkmedia.com
