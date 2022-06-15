Shannon Berry from Amazon's Hit Show "The Wilds" to Join Dead Talk Live to Discuss the Show and Character "Dot Campbell"
Amazon's Hit Show "The Wilds" Shannon Berry, Dot Campbell, to Join Dead Talk Live Thursday, June 16th at 9:30 PM Eastern to Discuss the Show and Her Character.NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Berry, who plays Dot Campbell on Amazon's hit show "The Wilds," will be joining Dead Talk Live to discuss the show and her character, who has become a fan favorite. Berry will appear on Dead Talk Live Thursday, June 16th at 9:30 PM Eastern.
"The Wilds" became an instant hit when it premiered on Prime Video in 2020. The second season recently aired. The show is about "A group of teens [that] must survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. The girls tell their stories to investigators who slowly piece together what happened to them," according to the IMDb description.
About Dead Talk Live:
Dead Talk Live is an Entertainment Television Talk Show featuring Celebrity Guest interviews broadcasted live simultaneously on 7 Social Media Platforms with nearly a half million combined followers. The show is hosted by its creator, John Vizaniaris "Viz."
Dead Talk Live, Produced by Dead Talk Media, is available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Vimeo, and LinkedIn. It is also available on several Video on Demand Digital streaming Platforms, including Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Comcast/Xfinity, and more.
John Vizaniaris
Dead Talk Media LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
"The Wilds" Shannon Berry, Dot Campbell, Joins Dead Talk Live For Interview