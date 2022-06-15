Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,074 in the last 365 days.

Shannon Berry from Amazon's Hit Show "The Wilds" to Join Dead Talk Live to Discuss the Show and Character "Dot Campbell"

Shannon Berry Dead Talk Live

Shannon Berry Joins Dead Talk Live

Dead Talk Live

Dead Talk Live

"The Wilds" Shannon Berry

"The Wilds" Shannon Berry

Amazon's Hit Show "The Wilds" Shannon Berry, Dot Campbell, to Join Dead Talk Live Thursday, June 16th at 9:30 PM Eastern to Discuss the Show and Her Character.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Berry, who plays Dot Campbell on Amazon's hit show "The Wilds," will be joining Dead Talk Live to discuss the show and her character, who has become a fan favorite. Berry will appear on Dead Talk Live Thursday, June 16th at 9:30 PM Eastern.

"The Wilds" became an instant hit when it premiered on Prime Video in 2020. The second season recently aired. The show is about "A group of teens [that] must survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. The girls tell their stories to investigators who slowly piece together what happened to them," according to the IMDb description.

About Dead Talk Live:

Dead Talk Live is an Entertainment Television Talk Show featuring Celebrity Guest interviews broadcasted live simultaneously on 7 Social Media Platforms with nearly a half million combined followers. The show is hosted by its creator, John Vizaniaris "Viz."

Dead Talk Live, Produced by Dead Talk Media, is available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Vimeo, and LinkedIn. It is also available on several Video on Demand Digital streaming Platforms, including Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Comcast/Xfinity, and more.

John Vizaniaris
Dead Talk Media LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

"The Wilds" Shannon Berry, Dot Campbell, Joins Dead Talk Live For Interview

You just read:

Shannon Berry from Amazon's Hit Show "The Wilds" to Join Dead Talk Live to Discuss the Show and Character "Dot Campbell"

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.