SCDSS Honors December Employees of the Month

December 15, 2022 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Stephanie Dawson, Accountability Data & Research Division, Berkeley County; Judith Turner, Financial Services Division, State Office; Latoya Gadson- White, Child Welfare Services Division, Charleston County; Rennette Hawkins- Capers, Economic Services Division, State Office; Shelby Gaston, Adult Advocacy Services Division, Upstate Region; Michelle Edge, Child Support Services Division, Lowcountry Region; and Jenifer West, Office of General Counsel Services Division, State Office.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Latoya Gadson- White, Stephanie Dawson, Jenifer West, Shelby Gaston and Judith Turner gathered for lunch with Director Michael Leach on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Not pictured: Rennette Capers-Hawkins and Michelle Edge.