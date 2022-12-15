WFL Humanion Films Partners with EcoFlix for the 2022 Roll-Out of SAVING AMERICA'S HORSES
International Award Winning Feature Film Opens on Three Worldwide Streaming Platforms to Highlight the Escalated Plight of Horses & Burros in America.
We can’t bring back those who are gone, but we can prevent the suffering & killing of future generations by raising awareness and telling their story. Join me by giving them the voice they need.”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WFL Humanion Films begins its 2022 Roll-Out Friday, December 16th of SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED, the international award winning feature film, on three worldwide streaming platforms to highlight the escalated plight of horses & burros in America. The documentary, written, produced, and directed by filmmaker Katia Louise, spotlights how the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) so called adoption program has paved the way for countless wild horses & burros to be funneled off to slaughter, and how the BLM continues to wage war on America’s wild mustangs through conflicting livestock, corporate and mining interests, “The really shocking fact is… the problem has only gotten worse over the past decade,” says UnchainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell.
— Morgan Fairchild
“We can’t bring back those who are gone, but we can prevent the suffering & killing of future generations by raising awareness and telling their story. Please join me and Saving America’s Horses by giving our horses & burros the voice they need. Learn more and share information about Saving America’s Horses, the landmark documentary by going to www.savingamericashorses.org" - Morgan Fairchild
The film also exposes the sordid industry that sends horses on long and cruel trips across U.S. federal borders to foreign slaughterhouses where they languish and die horrific deaths. “This exposé shows how the public has been misled by government agencies and corporate interests that twist the laws that are supposed to protect the horses, the people and the environment,” adds filmmaker Katia Louise. Celebrity appearances include Ken Wahl, Paul Sorvino, Linda Grey, Willie Nelson, and others that speak up for these innocent, majestic animals who cannot speak for themselves.
WFL Humanion Films is honored and thrilled to announce its new partnership with EcoFlix, the worldwide streaming platform that performs a crucially active role in saving animals and stabilizing the planet. The worldwide roll-out begins Dec 16th on EcoFlix, where 100% of the member/subscription fees will be donated to SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES when subscribers choose the Wild For Life Foundation as their favorite EcoFlix Partner Friend. The 91 minute feature film is viewable on EcoFlix at: https://watch.ecoflix.com/browse Or visit https://watch.ecoflix.com/videos/saving-american-horses-prelude and click JOIN.
Plus, UnchainedTV, the global streaming network for animal lovers, is showcasing the Opening Day Events by hosting two LIVE Panel Sessions on Friday, December 16th, at 10AM and 5:30PM Pacific, featuring the filmmaker, Katia Louise, and other experts who will explain why America’s horse crisis is worse than ever, with horses suffering more than ever before, and what you can do to help them.
The Live Pre-Show hosted by Jane Velez-Mitchell, begins streaming Friday, December 16th at 10am pacific with Celebrity commentary by Morgan Fairchild, Ken Wahl, Amy Nelson, Amanda Sorvino and more, and the Q&A Panel Session with Delegate Cast & Contributors will stream live at 5:30pm pacific.
UnchainedTV will begin streaming the Featurette from SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES, a 10-minute version of the film at 6:30pm pacific. The Pre-Show, the Q&A, and the Featurette are viewable on UnchainedTV at: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse Also visit UnchainedTV.com and WATCH the all new SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES Channel.
The SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES feature length documentary will also be viewable on VIMEO ON DEMAND beginning Dec 16, 2022. Visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/savingamehorsesbetrayed Also watch & share scenes, trailers and educational spots at https://vimeo.com/showcase/9754774
Visit SavingAmericasHorses.org and click WATCH THE FILM for all the details and updates as they unfold.
The Saving America’s Horses Coalition, a global initiative, representing a strong alliance of like minded professionals, organizations, groups, companies and individuals from over fifty Nations from around the world, calls on everyone who cares about the welfare of animals to demand their government representative pass a permanent ban on the slaughter of horses immediately. JOIN the MOVEMENT at https://www.savingamericashorses.org/join_comestandwithus.html
Connect, Share and Learn more by visiting SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SAVING AMERICA'S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED is a cause driven educational, informational, and transformative film project under Wild for Life Foundation, a 501c3 grassroots all volunteer charity dedicated to saving, protecting and preserving equines.
