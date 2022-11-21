2022 Saving America's Horses Worldwide Film Release Date Announced
Spellbinding Prelude Trailer sets the stage for the SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED 2022 Release
At WFLF we believe that unity happens when people put their differences aside and stand together for the greater good. Standing together will help end these unjust, cruel and barbaric practices.”STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition, the Homes for Horses Coalition, Dr. Lisa Jacobson Equine Veterinarian, Chief Daniel "Eagle Warrior" Ramos, Lynley & John Edwards of John Edwards Law, Singer Songwriter Maria Daines & Musician Paul Killington, Julie Caramante of Kaufman Zoning, and Craig Downer Ecologist & Wild Horse Expert join WFLF Humanion Films’ in the release of the spellbinding 2022 TRAILER for SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED!
— Katia Louise, Filmmaker
From SAVING AMERICA'S HORSES the movie, the new Prelude Trailer is an inspirational and compelling cinematic experience. It’s a brilliant and hard hitting exposé that reveals how the public has been misled by government agencies and corporate interests that run over the laws that are supposed to protect the horses, the public and the environment.
"Like a scope reaching into the bowels of evil, this trailer offers an electrifying glimpse of what lies beneath layers of cruelty and subterfuge in the horse slaughter industry." - Sinikka Crosland, Executive Director of the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition (CHDC). "SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES - A NATION BETRAYED delivers a compelling case for the abolition of a cruel, archaic and predatory industry. A civilized society yearns to be just and compassionate, not supporting practices that are inhumane and potentially detrimental to human health."
"WFLF Humanion Films is proud to present the provocative documentary Saving America's Horses A Nation Betrayed produced, written and directed by filmmaker Katia Louise." - Jay Coskie, VP WFLF. The opening day event will take place on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the afternoon and evening. Festivities will include full screenings of the international award winning documentary film, a live streaming event with cast members and contributors, plus special guest panel Q & A sessions following the screenings of the movie.
"We are especially thrilled to be collaborating with UnchainedTV for the SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES 2022 Worldwide Release and Roll-out in honor of America’s Horses." - Katia Louise. In collaboration with the Wild For Life Foundation (WFLF) Humanion Films, UnchainedTV has created an all new SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES Channel2 on their network.
“UnchainedTV, the new streaming TV network for animal lovers, is thrilled to be collaborating with SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES to expose the heartbreaking mistreatment of our nation's horses to viewers around the world. SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES now has its own channel on the network, where people can see what's happening and take action.” – Jane Velez-Mitchell. Viewers will be able to watch the SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES Channel on UnchainedTV on their phone, and on Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and Roku.
"In 15 years, I have yet to hear one legitimate argument in favor of horse slaughter. Not one. I've sat through continuing education sessions and have been completely baffled at the complete untruths that are being told to veterinarians regarding both horse slaughter and the wild horses. I've been hearing these lies for 15 years now and they are what the veterinarians are basing their opinions on. This situation is so heartbreaking for our beloved horses. The horse slaughter industry is completely inhumane on so many levels not to mention what an unscrupulous industry it is as well. The industry represents everything that veterinarians are not supposed to be or do." - Dr. Lisa Jacobson
"My heart is broken and calls for this horrific travesty to STOP IMMEDIATELY! These Sacred Creations called Horse and Burro are integrated into our culture as Great Spirit's helpers for Indian peoples along with being teachers and Spiritual Medicine Keepers. It goes against ALL Natural Laws of Creator to slaughter horses and burros for human consumption worldwide!! AHO" - Chief Daniel "Eagle Warrior" Ramos, Chief Spiritual Leader, Choctaw Muskogee Yamassee Nation.
The 2022 Prelude Trailer from SAVING AMERICA’S HORSES features appearances by Paul Sorvino, Ken Wahl, George Knapp, Nicholas Dodman DVM, Nena Winand DVM, Elliot Katz DVM, Dr. Temple Grandin, Michael Blake, Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Craig Downer, John Holland, and Katia Louise, with new appearances by Sinikka Crosland, Lynley Edwards, Sioux Sarlis, Jay Coskie and Kora. Featuring new contributions courtesy of Canadian Horse Defence Coalition, Lynley Edwards, John Edwards Law, Julie Caramante, Sioux Sarlis, Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, All Seated in a Barn, Christina Norris, Tahlia Fischer, Lesha Webster & Stephanie Vohs.
Get opening day details, viewing times & learn how to take part in the opening day event by visiting SavingAmericasHorses.org and clicking on Get Updates.
WFLF Humanion Films and the Saving America’s Horses 10-Year Anniversary Committee calls on everyone who cares about the welfare of animals to demand that Congress pass a permanent ban on the slaughter of horses immediately. "We must be united and vigilant in our efforts to educate the public and our policymakers about the truth of this barbaric practice." - Katia Louise, Filmmaker. Anyone who cares about animals is asked to share the new trailer far and wide.
SAVING AMERICA'S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED is a cause driven educational, informational, and transformative film project under Wild for Life Foundation WFLF), a 501c3 grassroots all volunteer charity dedicated to saving, protecting and preserving equines.
