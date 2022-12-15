Urban South Brewery Welcomes Chris Rakow as Director of Brewing Operations
Veteran brewer to oversee brewing operations for all Urban South locations
Chris is a fantastic addition to the Urban South house of brands, which recently includes Perfect Plain in Florida... We look forward to working together to expand our offerings and grow our team.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, has named Chris Rakow as the new Director of Brewing Operations for all Urban South locations. Rakow has over 14 years of brewing leadership experience in the craft beer industry. At Urban South, Rakow will oversee all of brewery operations including R&D and recipe formulation and brewing staff in all company facilities.
— Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery
Rakow’s love of brewing began while he was at Rutgers, where he was studying to become an engineer. He tried his hand at homebrewing and was hooked. While he did graduate with an engineering degree, soon afterwards he switched paths, attended American Brewing School and joined the brewing team at Harpoon Brewery in Vermont. He later moved on to run operations at Riverhorse Brewery in New Jersey for 12 years where he helped grow production from 2,000 barrels to 20,000 barrels. His next role was as head brewer at Abita Brewing in Covington, Louisiana for two years before joining Urban South Brewery.
“I am excited about joining the team at Urban South! The brewery has a great culture and laid-back environment,” said Chris Rakow, Director of Brewing Operations. “It is rare to be a part of a growing brewery in the industry at the moment, and I am fortunate to have this opportunity. I look forward to managing multiple locations all while unifying the breweries and maintaining their individuality. I’m excited to work with the team and to be able to show my skills and formulate delicious recipes for customers to enjoy.”
Rakow is passionate about making anything that can be made at home, from beer to soap. He also enjoys spending time with his family, playing the guitar, cooking and woodworking.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom, to its satellite location in Texas - Urban South - HTX, to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_nola @urbansouthhtx @perfectplain
Sarah Morosco
Campbell Consulting
+1 484-949-4054
email us here