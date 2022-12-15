Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Opens Bidding Live at Sotheby’s New York for Hampton’s 100 Further Lane

100 Further Lane | East Hampton, NY Iconic East Hampton home designed by Norman Jaffe Four separate bedrooms with ensuite baths Three-acre lawn with in-ground pool and tennis court Three-acre lawn with in-ground pool and tennis court

Three-acre East Hampton estate on Further Lane will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder on 5 January in cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty

This is arguably the best-dressed property in the Hamptons, so it was not only fitting to have the opening of bidding choreographed with yesterday evening’s live sale at Sotheby’s New York” — Chad Roffers, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured during Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions live December Global Sale, bidding is now open for 100 Further Lane in East Hampton, New York. Offered No Reserve, 100 Further Lane is nested on three acres on coveted Further Lane, a stone’s throw from the exclusive Maidstone club (golf club), and embodies iconic uninhibited luxury, resplendent with countless amenities within one of the most prestigious beach towns in America. The estate will be auctioned in cooperation with listing agent Rebekah Baker of Sotheby's International Realty, with bidding now underway and concluding on 5 January on casothebys.com.

“This is arguably the best-dressed property in the Hamptons, so it was not only fitting to have the opening of bidding choreographed with yesterday evening’s live sale at Sotheby’s New York—our largest and most anticipated of the year—but also as the only property to conclude in the first week of the new year,” said President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, Chad Roffers.

A Norman Jaffe home, 100 Further Lane is an architectural masterpiece and features natural wood, high ceilings, and sunlight throughout its living areas, contemporary kitchen, and bedrooms, each of which is set in a separate wing with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in. Spacious, open living and dining rooms offer a look out onto the lawns, with entertaining areas flowing through the primary level from the study to the chef’s kitchen. Outside, amenities include an in-ground pool and tennis court. Enjoy the sounds of the ocean from the backyard or stroll around the corner to Two Mile Hollow or Egypt Beach. Norman Jaffe’s signature attention to detail can be seen throughout this Hampton estate, located just minutes from East Hampton town center.

“This modern oasis is truly unlike any other East Hampton property, offering absolute silence and serenity across its three acres, while situated close to the ocean and the Maidstone Club and East Hampton Village,” adds Baker.

Not far from Manhattan are the beaches and communities of the Hamptons. Known worldwide for arts, outdoor recreation, and luxury shopping and dining, the Hamptons are made up of historic seaside villages that attract visitors all year long. This slice of the East Coast is a perfect year-round destination.

100 Further Lane is available for showings daily from 1-4PM EDT and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.