Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,850 in the last 365 days.

Iowa state Sen. Pam Jochum Responds to Settlement In Medicaid Managed Care Overbilling Case

December 15, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Iowa state Sen. Pam Jochum released the following statement regarding the Iowa Attorney General’s $44.4 million settlement with Medicaid managed care company Centene over allegations of overbilling the state for pharmacy benefits and services:

“Let’s be clear on what happened here: one of the private, for-profit companies that Gov. Reynolds put in charge of critical care for vulnerable Iowans defrauded our state. 

“The settlement speaks for itself: while Centene refused to admit wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $44.4 million to settle accusations of deceptive payments, falsified reports and misrepresented costs. 

“While I applaud Attorney General Miller’s diligence in recovering $44.4 million in taxpayer dollars, this settlement is a stark reminder of the ongoing risks and costs of putting for-profit, out-of-state companies in charge of critical healthcare. Medicaid privatization is not working for Iowa. It costs our state more, and provides far less service. 

“At the very least, Iowa should exempt the disabilities community from Governor Reynold’s broken privatized system so that our most vulnerable aren’t caught up in such blatant fraud and mismanagement.”

You just read:

Iowa state Sen. Pam Jochum Responds to Settlement In Medicaid Managed Care Overbilling Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.