Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of John Kinsella
We welcome John to the Spartan Capital team and continue to build into the new year, I am reminded that associates are the key building blocks of our business and the future of our financial industry”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Kinsella has joined Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as Associate in the Special Situation Group (SSG). Prior to joining Spartan, Mr. Kinsella worked at ThinkEquity where he focused on Corporate Access and Institutional Sales. Before that, he worked in the property & casualty insurance sector in both underwriting and brokerage at such companies as Starr Companies and American International Group (AIG).
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Additionally, Mr. Kinsella holds FINRA 7 & 66 as well as NYS P&C Insurance license. He graduated from American Military University (AMU) with a B.A. in Intelligence Studies concentrating in Intelligence Analysis.
Spartan’s Special Situations Group (SSG) provides prominent families, high-net-worth individuals, and institutions access to multi-strategy public and private direct investments in place of third-party managers. SSG’s investment horizon spans from short duration investments targeting high IRRs, to long duration private equity style investments targeting high multiples of invested capital. The goal is to maximize returns through exposure to a handful of the most compelling investment opportunities, in a concentrated portfolio that is non-discretionary. We believe that a Special Situation investment account combined with a traditional diversified portfolio is necessary for high-net-worth individuals to maximize returns.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “As we welcome John to the Spartan Capital team and continue to build into the new year, I am reminded that associates are the key building blocks of our business and the future of our financial industry.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
