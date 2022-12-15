Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Harry Warnick, Vice President of Investment Banking
We are very pleased that Harry Warnick has joined the Spartan team. His extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harry Warnick has joined Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as Vice President of Investment Banking. Prior to joining Spartan, Mr. Warnick worked at Houlihan Lokey where he focused on sell-side and buy-side M&A in the Business Services Group. Before that, he worked at B. Riley Securities and EF Hutton where he focused on a variety of debt and equity financings as well as advisory services.
Additionally, Mr. Warnick holds FINRA Series 7, 63, 79, 86 and 87. He graduated from Villanova University with a B.A. in Economics and an M.S. in Management from Wake Forest University School of Business.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Harry Warnick has joined the Spartan team. Harry’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm and Investment Banking Department, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
