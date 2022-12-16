UNIQUE ART INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - ANNYVERSARY SIGNATURE EDITION of 5 PRINTS for ANY CHOSEN IMAGE by IGOR VASILIADIS

ANNIVERSARY SET

20 Years in ART ANNYVERSARY EDITION of 5 PRINTS for ANY IMAGE of your choice shot by IGOR VASILIADIS. For all photos except published editorials.

I prefer to create picture in my mind first and then realize it avoiding non important details, concentrating on accents. The best pictures come when you conjugate with the whole universe meditating.”” — Igor_Vasiliadis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a Unique limited time opportunity for Collectors and Art Investors - ANNIVERSARY SIGNATURE EDITION OF 5 PRINTS FOR ANY CHOSEN IMAGE CAPTURED BY IGOR VASILIADIS , ranked by Forbes Magazine as one of the Top Art Market Discoveries in 2022.The ANNIVERSARY SET commemorating 20 Years in ART and FASHION includes STAMPED, SIGNED and GOLD LABELED AUTHENTICITY CERTIFICATE & TORSO STICKER in HAND CRAFTED GOLD PRINTED ENVELOPE. All prints in edition will be registered in PROVENANCE CATALOGUE by the author.Ordering from Saatchi Art , which has the greatest collection of Limited Edition and Open Prints by the photographer, is the simplest method to receive the print of your choice, framed, and shipped. ANNIVERSARY SET can be ordered once uncompromised printing and framing quality has been confirmed ( adding the preview of the image chosen to the order).It can also be agreed upon and carried out if someone want to print and frame their artwork in accordance with specific demands or at a specific printing and framing facility.Every image has the ability to be limited in number to 1 UNIQUE PRINT upon request.About the Artist:More than 400 art boutiques represent works of Igor Vasiliadis in Europe, U.S., Japan, China and other countries and regions.The Author has shot more than 200 magazine covers and above 300 fashion stories for Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, L’Officiel, Esquire, Wallpaper magazine, AMICA (Italy), ZiNC (USA), Flair (Italy) and other.Saatchi Art collection of Igor Vasiliadis works is composed of the new images along with well-known ones from Art Album "Silver Magic". Most of the images are made using 19th century authentic optics and wet plate collodion technology using 8x10 inches camera proved by centuries. Reprints of this works were published by number of the most famous Fashion and Art magazines as editorials and some as covers.Details are in the attached video.

