Saatchi Art presents The Largest collection of Limited Edition and Open Prints by Igor Vasiliadis

I prefer to create picture in my mind first and then realize it avoiding non important details, concentrating on accents. The best pictures come when you conjugate with the whole universe meditating.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saatchi Art presents Unique Art Investment opportunity exhibiting the largest collection of Limited Edition and Open Prints by photographer Igor Vasiliadis rated by Forbes Magazine among Top Art Market discoveries in 2021.
— Igor Vasiliadis
This collection is composed of the new images along with well-known ones from Art Album "Silver Magic". Most of the images are made using 19th century authentic optics and wet plate collodion technology using 8x10 inches camera proved by centuries. Reprints of this works were published by number of the most famous Fashion and Art magazines as editorials and some as covers.
This is one of the first cases when world renowned art can be converted on demand as unlockable content to crypto NFT data, marking important step in revolutionizing of nowadays Art market.
About the Artist:
More than 400 art boutiques represent works of Igor Vasiliadis in Europe, U.S., Japan, China and other countries and regions.
The Author has shot more than 200 magazine covers and above 300 fashion stories for Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, L’Officiel, Esquire, Wallpaper magazine, AMICA (Italy), ZiNC (USA), Flair (Italy) and other.
