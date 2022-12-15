Land a Sweet Job and Enjoy The Sweetest Reward 12 Months of Sushi
Submit your resume to Land Sweet Job and Enjoy The Sweetest Reward 12 Months of Sushi #landsweetjob #recruitingforgood #sweetestreward #12monthsofsushi www.12MonthsofSushi.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidates who submit resume to staffing agency, and candidates referred for placement with 12 Months of Sushi.
Another Sweet Day in USA. Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Reward 12 Months of Sushi.
The staffing agency will reward 12 Months of Sushi to talented professionals who submit their resume to Recruiting for Good; and land a sweet job (complete 90 days of employment to earn reward).
Recruiting for Good will also reward (12 Months of Sushi); for any candidate referred that lands a sweet job with our staffing agency's help.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Help your friends land sweet jobs and Enjoy The Sweetest Reward 12 Months of Sushi refer them to Recruiting for Good Today!”
About
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that will prepare them for a fun fulfilling life.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years. We are now taking the gigs into the community, by creating meaningful parties for talented foodie boys and girls who love creative writing and their mom. On our gigs, kids quickly learn "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. https://recruitingforgood.com/
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good... Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
