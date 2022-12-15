Fremantle and Fresh Films announce strategic partnership to put DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) into Action
Alliance Will Build a Diverse Pipeline of Entry Level Talent for Growing Entertainment JobsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremantle, one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of global entertainment, including America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Family Feud, Let’s Make A Deal, and Password, is translating industry leadership into action, sealing a partnership deal with Fresh Films – the largest, most diverse youth training ground for future filmmakers in the US – to share best practices and industry knowledge with diverse underestimated young talent.
Fresh Films provides youth with hands-on training in all aspects of filmmaking. The partnership will bring Fremantle’s unscripted production experts into the Fresh Films program where 400 diverse youth at 27 national locations nationwide will produce a model reality competition show, with hands-on guidance and active mentorship from producers of some of Fremantle’s biggest entertainment shows, including America’s Got Talent and American Idol. The youth, who are 66% young people of color and 57% young women, will be learning each week from some of the best producers in the business.
Joni Day, SVP of Unscripted Programming at Fremantle, expands on the partnership: “The Fremantle team is elated to work with Fresh Films. This partnership will allow us the valuable opportunity to connect directly with the creatives of tomorrow and teach them all we can about the art of unscripted storytelling. Our hope is that this mini course in talent show producing will not only spark interest in students to pursue careers in the space, but, through the relationships formed, also show them a visible path to nurture that spark into a career.”
Teens and young adults interested in joining the Fresh Films Program to learn from the Fremantle team can apply at freshfilms.org. To ensure equal access and the inclusion of diverse youth, the Fresh Films filmmaking program is always FREE to youth with no requirement for previous film experience.
Fremantle joins an esteemed and growing base of industry partners, including Paramount, Sony, Tyler Perry Studios and Roku, who all provide career support for the year-round Fresh Films program, which also includes working on a film or TV set during the summer to deliver the must-have IMDb credential. The goal of the Fresh Films program, and of the Fremantle / Fresh Films partnership, is to build a pipeline of diverse talent to fill permanent jobs and increase diversity and inclusion in the industry and in the stories that are told.
Kelli Feigley, Fresh Films Co-Founder and Managing Partner states, “Fresh Films is the largest, national source of future filmmakers and storytellers. It was started to fill a void in the entertainment industry where diversity is an issue. Talent is everywhere, and diverse youth and young adults just need an opportunity to build their skills and connections to open their career possibilities and have their story ideas come to the screen. Many of our alumni got their start in unscripted show production. Together, Fremantle and Fresh Films will put DEI words into action. Offering our expertise, internships, and other experiences to further support diversifying the entertainment industry. We’re truly excited about this partnership!”
About Fremantle
Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries.
Operating in 26 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale.
From Too Hot To Handle to The Mosquito Coast, Password to Bones and All, The Farmer Wants A Wife to ‘Got Talent’, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and The Investigation to Arctic Drift, our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment.
We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 480 million fans across 1,600 social channels and over 40 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.
For more information, please visit Fremantle.com, follow us @FremantleHQ or visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.
About Fresh Films
Fresh Films creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training future filmmakers in all aspects of film. As a production studio and training ground, Fresh Films is on a mission to positively impact the trajectory of diverse, underestimated teens and young adults. Youth collaborate on-set rotating through every filmmaking position – from camera and sound to costume and editing – gaining technical and workplace skills to expand their career options and their economic mobility. Fresh Films alumni work across the entertainment industry from Marvel to HBO. Fresh Films productions give youth IMDb credit and can be seen in theatres, on Paramount+, Roku, PBS, IFC, DirecTV, Amazon Prime, iTunes, at major retailers and internationally.
Media Contact
Rebecca Taustine, Marketing Manager| 818-748-2504 | rebecca.taustine@fremantle.com
Kelli Feigley, Fresh Films Co-Founder and Managing Partner | 309 794 8628 | kellifeigley@freshfilms.org
Kelli Feigley
Fresh Films
kellifeigley@freshfilms.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter