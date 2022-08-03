Non-profit Provides Local Diverse Youth in Greater Boston with Workforce Skills for Growing Massachusetts Film Industry
Youth will be working on-set of Emmy-nominated TV Show Detectives ClubBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 12 years of engaging Boston high school students in summer programs, Fresh Films, a national non-profit that creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training youth in all aspects of the entertainment industry, launched its year-round film career program in Boston in fall 2020, and continued this year from October 2021 working with youth at three new locations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Leominster/Fitchburg, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, and Charlestown High School.
This August, the youth in that program are gaining more workforce experience working on the set of the Emmy-nominated PBS television show Detectives Club where they will rotate through all on-set positions under the guidance of film professionals as they film segments of the TV show, which will also feature local elementary-aged students.
"Working on-set is a credential to working in the industry, and it's this experience that helps jettison them to other opportunities in the industry," said Kelli Feigley, Founder and Managing Director, Fresh Films. “For example, Glynnis Leach, a 2018 Fresh Films alum, was selected to be an apprentice at Lifetime this summer. Our goal at Fresh Films is to provide more of these industry opportunities to local Boston students.”
“Fresh Films continues to be an amazing resource for filmmaking opportunities,” said Glynnis Leach. “I loved working with this company in 2018 on Reese Witherspoon’s Filmmaker Lab project and that experience has led me into getting the apprenticeship with Lifetime on this one-of-a-kind opportunity. This program for other students like me to be involved in learning every aspect of the filmmaking process will result in the future of a more well-rounded and talented generation of filmmakers.”
Six students funded by the Boston PIC will be on set as paid interns this summer, as well as several other youth from around the region; a Boston & Beyond grant also expanded additional summer programming to local youth. This fall, thanks to ongoing commitments from local funders, including JP Morgan Chase & Co., SHAPIRO Family Foundation, Community Foundation of North Central Mass, Best Buy Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, and A.C. Ratshesky Foundation, Fresh Films will add additional capacity to reach more youth.
Judy Tomlinson, Director of Community Impact at the United Way of North Central Mass, a current supporter, said, "We are excited to support Fresh Films' film career pathway for students in North Central Mass to access high-growth and high-paying jobs in film and TV that exist in Devins, in greater Boston, and throughout the state.”
“Jobs in Massachusetts’ Film & Media Industry will continue to grow due to the expanded tax credit, which will bring more productions to the state. Partners like Fresh Films are critical to making sure there is diverse up and coming talent to fill the pipeline for years to come,” stated David Hartman, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Production Coalition.
“We know that our expanded learning programs are critical while students are still in high school, so they can have equal access to college and career opportunities,” said Kelli Feigley. “Our program focuses on high school because research shows us that black and brown youth and young women receive limited support about their capacity and eligibility to work in media (in tech or creative roles) so they need equal access to build exposure, skills, and confidence before they ‘self-select’ out of opportunities.”
In addition to Lifetime, Sony, United Talent Agency, Roku, the Food Network, Imagine Entertainment, and Paramount are also Fresh Films partners bringing industry pros into the program to further mentor the students. Roku will host the students for a tour of This Old House during their internship.
Educators, media, and industry professionals looking to learn more about Fresh Films and see the teen program in action are welcome to attend the filming days:
Wednesday, August 10, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester (1135 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02125)
Thursday, August 11, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, West End House Boys & Girls Club (105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134)
Mike Joyce, VP of Programming, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester, said, “I have personally known Fresh Films since 2012, when teens from our Boys & Girls Clubs first worked with Fresh Films, gaining skills on a film set. The teens traveled to Philadelphia for the project with Fresh Films, where they worked on many different jobs on the film set. They gained technical film skills, but also an enormous amount of confidence for their future potential. Our teens - who are now adults - still talk about the transformative experience.”
About Detective’s Club:
A diverse group of youth will be training on-set of Fresh Films' TV show "Detective's Club" (aka Moochie Kalala Detectives Club). Called “Zany, educational fun” by the Chicago Tribune and nominated for an Emmy award, the show features four kid-detectives who meet with zoologists, paleontologists and other experts to uncover the truth behind crazy stories like beluga whales who sing! Featuring experts from the Putnam Museum and Science Center, Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and other institutions. Series Preview Video
About Fresh Films:
Fresh Films creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training youth in all aspects of the entertainment industry. Youth collaborate on-set rotating through every film position – from camera and sound, to editing and effects – to gain technical and workplace skills for college and future careers. Our productions have been seen on DIRECTV, PBS, IFC, iTunes, Amazon, Redbox, in theatres and in twelve international countries. In addition, our alumni work across the industry from BET to Marvel Studios to Warner Brothers. For more information, visit www.freshfilms.org.
