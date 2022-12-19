SystemDomain has partnered with SecureAuth, a leading provider of next-gen passwordless, continuous authentication
EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain, Inc, a leading global information technology, consulting services company, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication. SecureAuth’s Arculix solution enables the most secure and passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners, and customers. Deployed in cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments, Arculix manages and protects access to applications, systems, and data at scale, anywhere in the world.
“SystemDomain now offers its customers a complete solution to make the enterprise more secure and protect business-critical data and applications by providing industry leading most secure and state-of-art authentication solution,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “This will enhance SystemDomain's product portfolio in our Cyber Security business unit".
“The partnership between SystemDomain and SecureAuth will assure that enterprise customers will have access to the best advanced authentication solution with the right services expertise,” said Mandeep Khera, Chief Marketing Officer at SecureAuth. “SecureAuth will leverage SystemDomain’s client portfolio and leading IT professional services capability in Cyber Security and Risk Management to implement and integrate its portfolio of products in cloud and on-prem across various industry segments. This partnership will open new marketing channels and help to increase the growing market share in the authentication segment .”
SystemDomain had been ranked as:
● The Fast 50" by NMSDC 2022
● Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
● OMNIKAL's OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
● Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence Award
About SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.
SystemDomain is global information technology and consulting services company based in Chicago, IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective and reliable services. World's leading software companies had signed partnership with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.
For more information, please visit www.systemdomaininc.com
About SecureAuth Corporation
SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.
Contacts:
Joan Fronske
Director, Corporate Communications
SecureAuth
T: +1 (949) 777-6959
E: press@secureauth.com
Ashley Shah
“SystemDomain now offers its customers a complete solution to make the enterprise more secure and protect business-critical data and applications by providing industry leading most secure and state-of-art authentication solution,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “This will enhance SystemDomain's product portfolio in our Cyber Security business unit".
“The partnership between SystemDomain and SecureAuth will assure that enterprise customers will have access to the best advanced authentication solution with the right services expertise,” said Mandeep Khera, Chief Marketing Officer at SecureAuth. “SecureAuth will leverage SystemDomain’s client portfolio and leading IT professional services capability in Cyber Security and Risk Management to implement and integrate its portfolio of products in cloud and on-prem across various industry segments. This partnership will open new marketing channels and help to increase the growing market share in the authentication segment .”
SystemDomain had been ranked as:
● The Fast 50" by NMSDC 2022
● Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
● OMNIKAL's OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
● Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence Award
About SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.
SystemDomain is global information technology and consulting services company based in Chicago, IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective and reliable services. World's leading software companies had signed partnership with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.
For more information, please visit www.systemdomaininc.com
About SecureAuth Corporation
SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.
Contacts:
Joan Fronske
Director, Corporate Communications
SecureAuth
T: +1 (949) 777-6959
E: press@secureauth.com
Ashley Shah
SystemDomain Inc
+1 630-922-8189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn