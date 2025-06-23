Inc. Names SystemDomain Inc. to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

Inc. revealed that SystemDomain Inc is No. 59 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list for 2025 as fastest-growing private companies.

CHIACGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc ., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that SystemDomain Inc is No. 59 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses."We are honored to be ranked #59 in the Midwest Region on the 2025 Inc. list. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation, client success, and delivering world-class technology solutions. At SystemDomain, we believe in pushing boundaries and growing with purpose and this milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of every member of our organization", said Shubhi Garg, CEO at SystemDomain Inc.The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 139 private companies had a median growth rate of 86 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 7,977 jobs and $13.2 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide cost-effective services.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsAbout Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

