With a three-Year Absolute Revenue Growth of 48%, SystemDomain Ranks No. 186 on Financial Times Ranking as “The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain is pleased to announce that SystemDomain is No. 186 on Financial Times’ sixth annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas, covering a period that took in the pandemic and the end of rock-bottom interest rates.“Being recognized by the Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for 2025 reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality IT services that drive efficiency and value for our clients,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO of SystemDomain, Inc.Other recognition earned by SystemDomain:• Rank# 59 for 2025 by INC in Midwest Region as Fastest Growing Private Companies• Rank# 2321 for 2024 by INC 5000 as America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies• The Fast 100 Enterprise for 2024 and 2023 by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce• Rank# 111 by Financial Times as The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024• Rank# 1354 for 2023 by INC 5000 as America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies• Rank# 62 for 2023 by INC 5000 in Midwest Region as Fastest Growing Private Companies• The Fast 50 Award by NMSDC 2022The ranking was compiled by Statista, a research company, and ranks businesses across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2020 and 2023. The ranking is not necessarily a reflection of the size of countries’ economies but, rather, their ability to innovate and the willingness of their high-growth companies to be candid with financial information.The Financial Times’ sixth annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas covers a period that included the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and the end of rock-bottom interest rates.Based on revenue growth between 2020 and 2023, the medium revenue of the ranked companies was $20.1mn.The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2020 and 2023. The ranking was created through a complex procedure.MethodologyTo be included in the list of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:• Revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2023 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year);• An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind);• Revenue growth between 2020 and 2023 that was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated);• Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.About Financial TimesThe Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy.About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in AI, Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide cost-effective services.

