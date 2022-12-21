Dr. Marzena Odorczuk of Internal Medicine Of Totowa Awarded As 2022 NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Marzena Odorczuk of Internal Medicine Of Totowa for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marzena Odorczuk, MD of Internal Medicine of Totowa has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Odorczuk’s practice offers a personalized approach to meet your unique needs and busy schedule. From crafting a personalized healthcare plan with you, to accommodating last-minute appointments, your well-being is her priority.
Dr. Odorczuk was born in Warsaw, Poland and immigrated to the USA in 1986. She graduated from the University of Connecticut and went on to receive her medical degree at St. George University in 1995. She completed her residency at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Odorczuk is board certified in Internal Medicine. In addition to English, Dr. Odorczuk’s practice supports these languages: Polish, Spanish and Italian.
To learn more about Dr. Marzena Odorczuk, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmarzenaodorczuk/
