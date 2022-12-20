Jeffrey A. Weiss, MD of the Infusion Center Of NJ Named 2022 NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Jeffrey A. Weiss, MD of the Infusion Center Of NJ for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 20, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss of the Infusion Center Of NJ has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for the fifth consecutive year. Dr. Weiss’s naturopathic infusion center is a secluded medical spa focused on natural healing. Dr. Weiss only uses FDA-approved pharmacies and 100% natural ingredients. His practice is one of the only physician-run and supervised IV vitamin centers in Passaic County.
Dr. Weiss is a “Functional Medicine“ doctor (MD/Naturopath combo) who also specializes in both infusion-based medicine and advanced aesthetic medicine.
Dr. Weiss attended a 6-year medical school in Europe (where he studied allopathic, naturopathic and homeopathic medicine) before completing his residency in Internal Medicine at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey and ultimately, his fellowship in Advanced Heart Failure / Heart Transplant at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in New Jersey.
He completed multiple exams and certifications in various fields outside allopathic medicine, and currently enjoys “fixing” health and aesthetic issues instead of “putting on a bandaid”, as well as seeing the “instant” and all-natural results from his anti-aging regimens and treatments.
Outside of his private practice, Dr. Weiss is affiliated with St. Mary’s in Passaic, NJ and St. Joseph’s in Paterson, NJ.
