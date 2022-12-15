Cybercrime Damages To Cost The World $8 Trillion USD in 2023
We predict that global cybercrime damage costs will grow by 15 percent per year over the next three years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion USD in 2015.”SAUSALITO, CALIF., USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercrime is forecasted to cost the world $8 trillion USD in 2023, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. If it were measured as a country, then cybercrime would be the world’s third largest economy after the U.S. and China.
Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global cybercrime damage costs will grow by 15 percent per year over the next three years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion USD in 2015.
Cybercrime costs include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost productivity, theft of intellectual property, theft of personal and financial data, embezzlement, fraud, post-attack disruption to the normal course of business, forensic investigation, restoration and deletion of hacked data and systems, and reputational harm.
The 2022 Official Cybercrime Report published by Cybersecurity Ventures and sponsored by eSentire, provides cyber economic facts, figures, predictions and statistics which convey the magnitude of the cyber threat we are up against, and market data to help understand what can be done about it.
“Cybercrime is impacting businesses of all sizes and any business that wants to ensure its uptime, to ensure its reputation, to ensure the safety of its employee and customer data, has a responsibility to invest in cybersecurity and put themselves ahead of disruption,” says Erin McLean, chief marketing officer at eSentire.
The report provides a breakdown of the cybercrime damage costs predicted in 2023:
$8 trillion USD a Year.
$667 billion a Month.
$154 billion a Week.
$21.9 billion a Day.
$913 million an Hour.
$15.2 million a Minute.
$255,000 a Second.
Board members, C-suite executives, CIOs, CISOs and security leaders, and organizations of all sizes are encouraged to read the report and learn more about these important topics::
Impact of cybercrime
Growth of ransomware
Biggest crypto hacks
Cyber attack surface
Industries at greatest risk
Small business risk
Cyber talent crunch
Download the 2022 Official Cybercrime Report and learn more.
The next Official Cybercrime Report will be published by Cybersecurity Ventures in Q3, 2023, and will be sponsored again by eSentire.
Cybersecurity Ventures is the world’s leading researcher and Page ONE for the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics.
eSentire is The Authority in Managed Detection and Response Services, protecting the critical data and applications of 1500+ organizations in 80+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats.
