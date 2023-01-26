Rice Village Emergency Room Offers Free Phone Healthcare Advice from a Board Certified Physician (281) 661-A DOC [2362]
Rice Emergency Room
Rice Village Emergency Room Serving West U. Implements a Dedicated Phone-In Doctor Line (281) 661-A DOC [2362] Helps Families Answer Pressing Medical Questions
Rice Emergency Room provides a higher level of emergency care with a complimentary physician phone line. The local community can ask medical questions with guidance from a Board Certified ER doctor.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rice Emergency room is invested in the local communities of West University Place, Rice University, and Rice Village businesses. It now provides (281) 661-A DOC [2362] as a free service where our board-certified physicians can answer medical questions. Having a doctor answer medical questions makes a difference for individuals who want to clarify if they or their loved one is having acute health symptoms that require immediate medical attention, which is critical in getting the right level of care. Knowing when to seek emergency care is critical to minimizing complications and improving healthcare outcomes.
— Dr. Amir Zegar, Managing Partner
Besides COVID, Flu, and RSV questions, Rice Emergency Room doctors can answer general medical questions regarding symptoms of illness and injury such as appendicitis, chronic cough in a child, fever, back pain, food poisoning, and head injuries. Our emergency medical professionals can also advise on more serious medical emergencies such as stroke and heart attack. Conditions like these can be life-threatening, requiring immediate medical attention.
Local families have access to a Board-Certified Emergency Room physician to ask questions to, which is comforting. Knowing what to do next is important when symptoms are an emergency. This assurance and advisement from an ER medical doctor keep us from guessing and self-diagnosing whether or not emergency medical intervention is required.
The number for this service is a dedicated line, (281) 661-A DOC [2362]
About Rice Emergency Room
Rice Emergency Room is a different kind of emergency room experience because the focus is on patients as individuals, not one of many in a crowd. We offer the same diagnostic and treatment resources as a large hospital ER. Because Rice Emergency Room is focused on "emergency only" medical care, patients are not waiting for treatment. Big city and county hospital patients compete for those hospitals' emergency care services, stretching resources in times of high patient traffic. Those same hospital emergency room patients can wait hours for radiology or diagnostic labs while being treated at the same time as the hospital's inpatient cases for surgery or treatment for chronic conditions.
A Rice Emergency Room Board Certified ER Physician will see a patient within 10 minutes of arrival. Rice Emergency Room doesn't use Nurse Practitioners or Physician Assistants to assess medical emergencies. That is also a big difference between Rice Emergency Room and large hospital emergency rooms. It is important to know the credentials of your attending physician when treating a medical emergency.
If you compare Rice Emergency Room to that of a large public hospital, you'll find a place of comfort, with at-home-like amenities such as complimentary wi-fi and a beverage bar. Rice Emergency Room offers a Pediatric Suite to handle pediatric emergencies, which is comforting to children in medical distress. X-Rays, CAT Scans, and diagnostic tests happen in minutes at Rice Emergency Room's Radiology Department. Results to diagnostic tests come back quickly and are interpreted by a Board Certified ER Physician.
Suzette Cotto
Rice Emergency Room
+1 281-794-4872
email us here
Rice Emergency Room Serving West U. and Rice Village