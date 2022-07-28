Rice Emergency Room, formerly Elite Care ER, is a New Medical Emergency Room Dedicated to Exceptional Concierge ER Care
Dedicated to Exceptional Concierge ER Care, No Wait Times, Low-Cost ER Treatment, No Surprise Billing, Always Treated by World-Class Board-Certified ER Doctors
We understand community needs and wants when it comes to ER care. We continue the legacy of Elite Care ER with over-the-top patient care as we serve the discerning people of Rice Village and West U.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the name has changed, Elite Care Rice Village has seamlessly transitioned to new ownership and is now Rice Emergency Room. This facility continues to take emergency room care to a more sophisticated level by treating emergency-only cases with the same specialized, board-certified physicians, nurses, and staff the community has grown to know and love with Elite Care ER. Our vision for Rice Emergency Room is on the future and how to create high-quality patient experiences with a focus on continuous improvement for the people in the communities of Rice Village and West U.
— Dr. Amir Zegar, Partner-Owner
Our state-of-the-art facility features an “at-home” welcoming, and a comfortable waiting room full of amenities in a COVID-conscious environment. Our front desk staff is driven to make your visit fast, efficient, and easy to navigate with no wait times to be seen by a physician.
Rice Emergency Room proudly features “No Surprise Billing” which means patients will have full knowledge of our insurance and billing process and will not get a high-cost, surprise bill in the mail. We see this transparency as long-term relationship building and a sustainable way to do business. Patients will revisit and refer our ER to friends and family because we have embedded trust as a part of our business model.
Our Emergency Room can treat patients who need immediate care for these conditions and more:
- Chest Pain
- Head Injury
- Stitches
- Acute Abdominal Pain
- Severe Sprains
- Broken Bones
- Pediatric Fever
- Work-Related Injury
- COVID Testing and Treatment with PCR Testing
- Flu
Rice Emergency Room offers patient referrals for complete after-care and can provide reports, x-rays, scan results, test results, and more to your attending physician within 24 hours. We want comprehensive, holistic care for our patients that involves their current providers, making continuing care a priority.
For more information, visit: https://riceemergencyroom.com/about-us/why-choose-rice-er/
ABOUT RICE EMERGENCY ROOM
Our facility is owned and operated by a physician-based leadership team, invested in creating long-term community relationships for the communities of Rice Village and West U in Houston, TX. Each of our owners has first-hand knowledge of the emergency room patient experience and is dedicated to improving every aspect of ER care.
Suzette Cotto
Rice Emergency Room
+1 2817944872
media@riceemergencyroom.com