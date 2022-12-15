FOODY TV OUTLOOK FOR 2023
FOODY TV ANNOUNCES GROWTH PLAN FOR 2023SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOODY TV Acquisitions of Florida Inc. along with partner Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (who trades under the symbol EARI.PK) is excited to announce their plans for Foody TV for 2023.
Foody TV Acquisitions of Florida Inc has a new name and state home. Our Parent company is now Global Broadcast Partners LLC. Nothing has changed other than our new name and we are redomiciled to Wyoming.
FOODY TV will launch an expanded menu of programing that will extend beyond their current food programing and are working on a FOODY TV PLUS brand that will include Films, A variety of Broadcast products Food and Beverage Business Programing, Business Education Programing and Food Competition and Family Variety Programing.
Also, on the agenda the exploration of launching Virtual Dinning or Ghost Kitchens nationwide. The company is speaking to industry experts on cost, timing of the launch and profits etc. as well as seeking a possibility of a partnership with and established brand. We will release additional details as they become available.
Plans for the launch of our Branded Merchandise Line for FOODY TV Merchandise is in the works. This will include Clothing, Mugs, Kitchen Accessories and a New Line of Health Products that will feature an Inflammatory Cream and Spray. Our plans are to begin launching products first quarter of 2023.
In a statement from the Company – “This is exciting times for FOODY TV as we move into the new year. We are expanding our programing and adding new cutting edge programing as well! Our service will continue to remain free of any subscription fees and will continue to offer opportunities to Home Cooks, Chefs, Young Filmmakers, Artists as well as Small Business to offer their programing on our network! What makes this extra special is our partnership with EARI. We now have a wealth of content that we can profile from Original New York Seltzer to Nature’s Fury to LA Bottle works to Bell City Brewery and so on and so on! This is a winner for all and we are preparing our production schedule for 2023 now.
We would like wish everyone a Happy Holiday and prosperous New Year and will be back with more updates in 2023!”
ABOUT US -FOODY TV is an OTT channel that is Streaming on Apple TV, ROKU, Android TV, Android App, ITUNES, Amazon Fire Stick, just to name a few. And consists of cooking segments that are: food, food related and/or restaurant related. Our content can be shot on a smart Phone or a multi-Camera production and still fit our business model. The more authentic the better, that is what Foody is all about! We are asked “Who is your competition?” Our response- “YouTube!”
Our Personalities span from Home Cooks to Celebrity Chefs to Celebrities and growing every day.
