B2B Industrial Packaging Announces Partnership with Oak Paper Products Company, Inc.

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO– B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, has welcomed Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. to its portfolio of companies.

Founded in 1946 and located in Greater Los Angeles, Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. specializes in the sale and distribution of corrugated paper products; with four specialty divisions: Creative Services, Janitorial and Sanitary, Wine Packaging, and Agricultural Packaging. With its strong commitment to environmental initiatives and eco-friendly products, the company is an industry leader in the drive toward sustainability. Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. employees will be staying on and retaining their existing contact information.

Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. CEO David Weissberg said, “The current ownership team at Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. will remain active investors in and managers of the business, with the added benefit of B2B Industrial Packaging as a partner, giving us the opportunity to become the premier paper and packaging supplier in the industry. Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. and all divisions will continue to be branded as they are today, and our names and branding will not change for the customers we serve. This exciting partnership will also afford our employees some benefits which are superior to what is in place today.”

Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. clients will be able to take advantage of B2B Industrial Packaging’s nationwide distribution network and access to the industry’s most trusted channel partners. Other benefits include an ever-expanding range of industrial packaging products backed by the kind of personal service a neighborhood business typically provides.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to serve Oak Paper Products Company, Inc. clients and work with their channel partners. Our goal is to bring personalized service and value to everything we do. Oak Paper Products’ excellent industry reputation has given us a significant head start in both regards. Everyone affected by this partnership can expect great things ahead.”

Montminy and Co. served as financial advisor to Oak Paper Products Company, Inc.

Servicing more than 17,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth Texas; Salinas, Hayward and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland, Eugene, and Albany, Ore.; Kansas City and Shawnee, Kan.; St. Louis, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa., Oregon, Ill. and Agawam, Mass. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at eperry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.



For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.