Philadelphia-based nonprofit serves women in Ukraine
Save a Life International provides care, resources, healing for women in crisisPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Russian-Ukraine war rages on, Philadelphia-based nonprofit Save a Life International is working on the frontlines providing lifesaving humanitarian aid to women in Ukraine.
Founded and led by Ukraine native Nadia Gordynsky, Save a Life International supports women in crisis with a focus on providing crisis pregnancy support, violence and domestic abuse assistance, humanitarian aid for mothers and children, and educational programming. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Save a Life International offers support through its nine Life Centers, which are located in Chernivtsi, Ukraine; Gdynia, Poland; Khmelnytsky, Ukraine; Lviv, Ukraine; Odessa, Ukraine; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Pokrovsk, Ukraine; Poltava, Ukraine; and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Steadfast in its commitment to help women in need, Save a Life International, a pro-life 501(c)3 organization, centers its outreach on healing and restoration. Since its inception in 2015, the organization has helped nearly 2000 women.
According to founder and executive director Nadia Gordynsky, Save a Life International focuses on healing women from the inside: “Our life centers are designed to be safe, secure places where women can get help without any judgement, or without any expectations. We understand that filling a physical need, such as providing food, material goods, or a place to live is only a part of what we need to provide to make a lasting difference. With that in mind, we look beyond the physical needs and focus on working with these women long term, supporting them, loving them, and giving them hope. That is our mission.”
Offering such critical services as counseling and mentoring, Save a Life International provides essential supplies and resources, and offers support, compassion, and hope to those in need. With a mission to meet those in crisis where they are, Save a Life International centers its outreach on a holistic approach that encompasses meeting a client’s physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.
While the organization continues to focus on its crucial outreach to women in crisis, the recent war in Ukraine has demanded the organization expand on the scope of its outreach: at present, all of the Save a Life International Life Centers have incorporated refugee assistance and humanitarian aid projects as primary objectives.
According to Gordynsky, “My work with Save a Life International has been the most difficult, exciting, and rewarding project of my life. On any day, the very scope of work we need to do can be overwhelming and there is never predictability. Trying to manage during a war crisis has been inordinately challenging, but it showed us new ways our organization could help in a time of such urgent need.”
Save a Life International (www.savealifeintl.org) is a pro-life 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Maryglenn M Warnock
Maryglenn M Warnock
maryglenn@maryglenn.com