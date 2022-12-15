EMU’s 11th International Career Days Commencing

Students to Meet With Professionals

The 11th International Career Days will continue at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, at Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Biological Sciences ASA Amphi where Prof. Dr. Emre Keskin will deliver a presentation on “Revealing Biodiversity in Silico Short Stories from the Rainforests to the Poles”. On the other hand, on Thursday, 22 December 2022, at 14:30, Adv. Hazar Leman Yakut, Adv. Ali Yegen, Adv. Melis Turkkal and Adv. Şerife Aşman will deliver presentations under the title “TOLES Alumni Summit” in Faculty of Law, LA1 Amphi.

Within the scope of the 11th International Career Days, which will continue throughout the 2022-2023 Academic Year, students will be informed about the job and career opportunities opportunities that await them at the said events, and they will also have the opportunity to ask the experts questions about their profession.

“It Will Contribute To The Careers Of Our Students”

Talking about the 11th International Career Days, EMU-MIKA Director Derviş Ekşici emphasized that the International Career Days event is regularly organized for students every year within the body of EMU-MIKA in cooperation with faculties and schools. Stating that they aim to support the development of students in professional and social fields and the formation of their career plans, Ekşici stated that they aim to provide the students with the information that will guide them as they embark on professional life, from professionals who are experts in their fields, and to enable them to make the right decisions about their careers. Ekşici underlined that the 11th International Career Days will continue throughout the year in cooperation with faculties and schools, and emphasized that they will support the careers of students with their rich content and valuable speakers.