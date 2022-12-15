Submit Release
“Ukraine – How To Understand What May Lie Ahead” Seminar Organized At EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University Cyprus Policy Center (EMU CPC) and Business and Economics Faculty, Political Science and International Relations Department co-organized a seminar titled “Ukraine – How to understand what may lie ahead”. The opening speech of the seminar was delivered by EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Political Science and International Relations Department Head and EMU CPC Director Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen. Moreover, Graham Day, an officer in the British and Canadian navies, the United Nations, and many other international peacebuilding agencies, attended the event as guest speaker.

Graham Day commenced his speech by mentioning about the Cynefin Framework. Emphasizing that the Cynefin Framework is an excellent method for resolving discrepancies, conflicts and similar issues, Graham Day explained that according to the Cynefin Framework, every situation is different and it is necessary to choose a unique approach when making a decision for each different situation. Talking about four different possibilities, Day suggested that in the "obvious" probability the situation is stable and the cause-effect relationship is clearly stated. Then, pointing out that there may be more than one correct answer in the "complex" probability and that it requires expertise and a good analysis to reach this answer, Day explained that in the "complex" probability there is no right answer and it is necessary to look at the past to reach the cause-effect relationship. Moreover, Graham Day explained that the cause-effect relationship was unclear, giving examples for "chaotic" probability. In the continuation of his speech, Graham Day discussed Afghanistan and showed a conceptual framework for disasters.

During the seminar, the students were given worksheets for each possibility in the Cynefin Framework to express their ideas about the current problems in Ukraine especially in order to better understand the war in Ukraine today and the problems it brings. Interactive discussions were held on the examples given and the ideas of the students.

At the end of the seminar, where participation and interaction was intense, within the moderation of Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen, Graham Day answered the questions from the students and stated with examples that the United Nations plays an important role in situations such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

